US Nats Day 2: Prospective 2017 WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters

Note: these rosters are still very much in flux. As swimmers make the World Championship teams in other events, they’ll be bumped from the World University Games Team. If WUGs swimmers make the Junior Worlds team later in the week (or vice versa), they’ll have to enter one or the other, as the dates conflict. There’s no specific word in USA Swimming’s selection procedures as to which meet takes priority, so it’s hard to predict whether the decision will come down to individual swimmers or whether one meet will supplant the other. On top of all that, many swimmers decline invitations to compete at these meets, particularly Junior Worlds swimmers, who may have commitments to school or other activities.
With all that said, consider this a tentative early look at the top qualifiers for the secondary international meets. It’s also certainly possible we overlooked someone with World University Games eligibility, as we don’t have perfect information on who is enrolled in some sort of collegiate academic program (whether in-person or online) and who isn’t. If you think we missed someone, please respectfully let us know in the comment section and we’ll do our best to confirm the information.
YOU CAN FIND FULL SELECTION PROCEDURES FOR EACH MEET HERE.
The current World Championships team after day 2 of Nationals is here.
Key points:
- Swimmers who make Worlds individually can’t do WUGs. They can still do Junior Worlds.
- Swimmers who make Worlds as relay-only swimmers can still do WUGs individually.
- WUGs are for swimmers enrolled in college as of Spring 2017 or Fall 2017
- Junior Worlds are for girls born in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 and boys born in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.
- World University Games rosters are smaller: 20 men and 20 women, as opposed to 26 each for Worlds and Junior Worlds. As such, only the top 3 make it in each relay event. The rest of the relay spots (and the non-Olympic events) are filled by swimmers already on the team.
TENTATIVE ROSTERS
Women:
|WUGs
|Junior Worlds
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|200 fly
|Sarah Gibson
|Ella Eastin
|Madison Homovich
|Ashlyn Fiorilli
|100 free
|Lia Neal
|Olivia Smoliga
|Veronica Burchill
|Lucie Nordmann
|Grace Ariola
|Julia Cook
|Amalie Fackenthal
|800 free
|Hannah Moore
|Cierra Runge
|Erica Sullivan
|Chase Travis
|200 free
|Melanie Margalis
|Cierra Runge
|Claire Rasmus
|Leah Braswell
|Diana Dunn
|Ella Ristic
|Kelly Pash
|200 breast
|Miranda Tucker
|Kayla Brumbaum
|Ella Nelson
|Zoe Bartel
|200 back
|Asia Seidt
|Bridgette Alexander
|Regan Smith
|Alex Sumner
|50 fly
|Emma Carlton
Men:
|WUGs
|Junior Worlds
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|200 fly
|Gunnar Bentz
|Justin Wright
|Andrew Koustik
|Nicolas Albiero
|100 free
|Zach Apple
|Michael Chadwick
|Ryan Held
|Daniel Krueger
|Matthew Willenbring
|Michael Andrew
|Drew Kibler
|1500 free
|PJ Ransford
|Kevin Litherland
|Andrew Abruzzo
|Michael Brinegar
|200 free
|Jay Litherland
|Maxime Rooney
|Grant Shoults
|Trey Freeman
|Patrick Callan
|Jack LeVant
|Cody Bybee
|200 breast
|Josh Prenot
|Andrew Wilson
|Daniel Roy
|Reece Whitley
|200 back
|Robert Owen
|Abrahm Devine
|Austin Katz
|Carson Foster
|50 fly
|Michael Andrew
10 Comments on "US Nats Day 2: Prospective 2017 WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters"
Melanie Margalis is too old for WUG and her 3rd place 200 free tonight should guarantee her a worlds spot
Wouldn’t Josh be the first WUGs 200 breast spot? He didn’t graduate until this spring.
Courtney Caldwell from NC State will be on the WUGS team
Giana – she’ll be in in the 100 free if Lia Neal and Olivia Smoliga make the Worlds team individually in other events.