Dressel Busts out 23.0 for new 50 Fly Championship Record

  13 Lauren Neidigh | June 28th, 2017 | Club, National, News, Records

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Tuesday night at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials in Indianapolis set the stage for a loaded men’s 50 fly final. Caeleb Dressel and Cullen Jones established themselves as the frontrunners this morning, with Jones setting a new Championship Record.

Tonight, however, Dressel took the slight edge to break that record, winning the event and setting a new Championship Record in 23.05 to secure a spot in the event at Worlds. Jones followed closely for 2nd place in 23.27. The former Championship Record was a 23.26 done by Jones in this morning’s prelims. Before today, it stood at a 23.29 done by Eugene Godsoe at 2013 Nationals.

Dressel has now officially qualified for Worlds, though it was almost certain he would make the squad after finishing 2nd in the 100 free last night. He’ll also likely be swimming the 800 free relay at worlds, as he took 6th place in the 200 free final earlier in tonight’s session.

Swimmer?

I will confess that since I have never followed 50s of stroke besides 50 free before today for some inexplicable reason, I thought it was top 2 to worlds. Screw me.

28 minutes 48 seconds ago
Swimmer

What about cullen jones?

27 minutes 8 seconds ago
Jay

Dressel probably have a chance to get Gold in 50 fly in Budapest.

26 minutes 26 seconds ago
Rafael

Don’t think so Santos went 22,61 on Maria Lenk govorov has a pb of 22,67 Martins went 22,70a week ago and proud has a pb of 22,80. Santos is probably the favorite now

19 minutes 42 seconds ago
CheatinVlad

None of them did that after swimming a 1:47 200m free though.

17 minutes 53 seconds ago
ellie

but 0.4 second is not a small gap I think.

14 minutes 26 seconds ago
Marc

Gotta have a big swim, 2 brazilians are much faster right now

17 minutes 20 seconds ago
Jay

Let’s see. Usually this event winner is meant for very strong and big guys.

9 minutes 51 seconds ago
Rafael

I find hard for dressel to be bigger than Santos also Santos have probably the best start in the world right now

5 minutes 49 seconds ago
