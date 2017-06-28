Dressel Busts out 23.0 for new 50 Fly Championship Record

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Tuesday night at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials in Indianapolis set the stage for a loaded men’s 50 fly final. Caeleb Dressel and Cullen Jones established themselves as the frontrunners this morning, with Jones setting a new Championship Record.

Tonight, however, Dressel took the slight edge to break that record, winning the event and setting a new Championship Record in 23.05 to secure a spot in the event at Worlds. Jones followed closely for 2nd place in 23.27. The former Championship Record was a 23.26 done by Jones in this morning’s prelims. Before today, it stood at a 23.29 done by Eugene Godsoe at 2013 Nationals.

Dressel has now officially qualified for Worlds, though it was almost certain he would make the squad after finishing 2nd in the 100 free last night. He’ll also likely be swimming the 800 free relay at worlds, as he took 6th place in the 200 free final earlier in tonight’s session.