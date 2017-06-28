2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
- Wednesday Finals Heat Sheet
Tuesday night at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials in Indianapolis set the stage for a loaded men’s 50 fly final. Caeleb Dressel and Cullen Jones established themselves as the frontrunners this morning, with Jones setting a new Championship Record.
Tonight, however, Dressel took the slight edge to break that record, winning the event and setting a new Championship Record in 23.05 to secure a spot in the event at Worlds. Jones followed closely for 2nd place in 23.27. The former Championship Record was a 23.26 done by Jones in this morning’s prelims. Before today, it stood at a 23.29 done by Eugene Godsoe at 2013 Nationals.
Dressel has now officially qualified for Worlds, though it was almost certain he would make the squad after finishing 2nd in the 100 free last night. He’ll also likely be swimming the 800 free relay at worlds, as he took 6th place in the 200 free final earlier in tonight’s session.
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "Dressel Busts out 23.0 for new 50 Fly Championship Record"
I will confess that since I have never followed 50s of stroke besides 50 free before today for some inexplicable reason, I thought it was top 2 to worlds. Screw me.
What about cullen jones?
Dressel probably have a chance to get Gold in 50 fly in Budapest.
Don’t think so Santos went 22,61 on Maria Lenk govorov has a pb of 22,67 Martins went 22,70a week ago and proud has a pb of 22,80. Santos is probably the favorite now
None of them did that after swimming a 1:47 200m free though.
but 0.4 second is not a small gap I think.
Gotta have a big swim, 2 brazilians are much faster right now
Let’s see. Usually this event winner is meant for very strong and big guys.
I find hard for dressel to be bigger than Santos also Santos have probably the best start in the world right now