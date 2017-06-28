2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Night 2 Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

View the complete current standings and your entries here

Contest rules

Congratulations go to the daily winner, msullivan22 with 84 points.  They were closely followed by nnnnnneil with 82 and Wyllz with 79.

Entry Daily Score
1 msullivan22 84
2 nnnnnneil 82
3 Wyllz 79
4 twright106 76
4 jd14 76
6 TheGoat 75
6 darin schaeffer 75
8 EM18 74
9 swimmom 73
10 Ledecky fan 71
10 MEATBALL 71
10 swimmer24 71
10 ThatSwimKid 71

The leader in the overall contest is twright106 with 137 points. Day 2 runner up nnnnnneil is also 2nd overall with 135.

Entry Total Score
1 twright106 137
2 nnnnnneil 135
3 Wade Boggs 132
4 jd14 130
5 AAATexasfan 128
6 swim4gold5707 126
7 Marcus Fredrich 123
7 Ajacks1993 123
9 EM18 122
9 ErikGoBows 122

How Everybody Did

The field of entries did pretty well predicting the women’s 200 free and men’s 200 back, but did less well predicting the other events. 1% of entries had Blake Pieroni 2nd and Zane Grothe 3rd in the 200 free. The women’s and men’s 200 breast went completely against predictions. 67% of entries had Katie Meili 1st and 98% had her in the top 4; she was 7th. Only one person picked Miranda Tucker 3rd (well done Kru) and no one picked Kayla Brumbaum 4th (or anywhere in their top 4). For the men, no one picked Nicolas Fink 2nd (though people had him 1st, 3rd, and 4th), and the pick of 78% to win, Josh Prenot, was 3rd (3% got that right).

The top places in the women’s 200 back were pretty inaccurate due to favorite Kathleen Baker entering with a yards time and therefore being listed 70th on the psych sheet. Only 9% correctly picked her 1st. Lower down, only 1 person picked Bridgette Alexander 4th (nice job kingofthepool).

In the women’s 50 fly, 98% picked the winner Kelsi Worrell, but no one got 4th place finisher Alyssa Marsh correct (2 people did have her 3rd). The men’s 50 fly saw Cullen Jones get 2nd (picked by 6 people) and the favorite of 52% of entries, Tom Shields, not compete in the final.

The complete list of how everybody did picking the actual finishers:

Event % Who Picked Correctly # Who Picked Correctly
Ledecky, Katie Women’s 200 Free – 1st 99% 438
Worrell, Kelsi Women’s 50 Fly – 1st 98% 431
Murphy, Ryan Men’s 200 Back – 1st 95% 421
Pebley, Jacob Men’s 200 Back – 2nd 92% 407
Haas, Townley Men’s 200 Free – 1st 78% 345
Smith, Leah Women’s 200 Free – 2nd 56% 249
Wilson, Andrew Men’s 200 Breast – 4th 41% 183
Dressel, Caeleb Men’s 50 Fly – 1st 38% 166
King, Lilly Women’s 200 Breast – 1st 30% 131
Phillips, Tim Men’s 50 Fly – 3rd 26% 116
Lehane, Sean Men’s 200 Back – 4th 23% 99
Stewart, Kendyl Women’s 50 Fly – 3rd 22% 95
Smith, Clark Men’s 200 Free – 5th 21% 92
Margalis, Melanie Women’s 200 Free – 3rd 17% 77
Manuel, Simone Women’s 200 Free – 5th 17% 75
Smith, Regan Women’s 200 Back – 2nd 17% 75
Galat, Bethany Women’s 200 Breast – 2nd 16% 69
Comerford, Mallory Women’s 200 Free – 4th 15% 67
Runge, Cierra Women’s 200 Free – 6th 15% 65
Dwyer, Conor Men’s 200 Free – 4th 14% 61
Owen, Robert Men’s 200 Back – 3rd 13% 57
Cordes, Kevin Men’s 200 Breast – 1st 12% 53
Moffitt, Hellen Women’s 50 Fly – 2nd 9% 41
Baker, Kathleen Women’s 200 Back – 1st 9% 39
Andrew, Michael Men’s 50 Fly – 4th 7% 32
Dressel, Caeleb Men’s 200 Free – 6th 6% 28
Seidt, Asia Women’s 200 Back – 3rd 5% 24
Prenot, Josh Men’s 200 Breast – 3rd 3% 14
Pieroni, Blake Men’s 200 Free – 2nd 1% 6
Jones, Cullen Men’s 50 Fly – 2nd 1% 6
Grothe, Zane Men’s 200 Free – 3rd 1% 3
Tucker, Miranda Women’s 200 Breast – 3rd 0% 1
Alexander, Bridgette Women’s 200 Back – 4th 0% 1
Brumbaum, Kayla Women’s 200 Breast – 4th 0% 0
Fink, Nicolas Men’s 200 Breast – 2nd 0% 0
Marsh, Alyssa Women’s 50 Fly – 4th 0% 0

