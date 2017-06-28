2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Night 2 Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Contest rules

Congratulations go to the daily winner, msullivan22 with 84 points. They were closely followed by nnnnnneil with 82 and Wyllz with 79.

Entry Daily Score 1 msullivan22 84 2 nnnnnneil 82 3 Wyllz 79 4 twright106 76 4 jd14 76 6 TheGoat 75 6 darin schaeffer 75 8 EM18 74 9 swimmom 73 10 Ledecky fan 71 10 MEATBALL 71 10 swimmer24 71 10 ThatSwimKid 71

The leader in the overall contest is twright106 with 137 points. Day 2 runner up nnnnnneil is also 2nd overall with 135.

Entry Total Score 1 twright106 137 2 nnnnnneil 135 3 Wade Boggs 132 4 jd14 130 5 AAATexasfan 128 6 swim4gold5707 126 7 Marcus Fredrich 123 7 Ajacks1993 123 9 EM18 122 9 ErikGoBows 122

How Everybody Did

The field of entries did pretty well predicting the women’s 200 free and men’s 200 back, but did less well predicting the other events. 1% of entries had Blake Pieroni 2nd and Zane Grothe 3rd in the 200 free. The women’s and men’s 200 breast went completely against predictions. 67% of entries had Katie Meili 1st and 98% had her in the top 4; she was 7th. Only one person picked Miranda Tucker 3rd (well done Kru) and no one picked Kayla Brumbaum 4th (or anywhere in their top 4). For the men, no one picked Nicolas Fink 2nd (though people had him 1st, 3rd, and 4th), and the pick of 78% to win, Josh Prenot, was 3rd (3% got that right).

The top places in the women’s 200 back were pretty inaccurate due to favorite Kathleen Baker entering with a yards time and therefore being listed 70th on the psych sheet. Only 9% correctly picked her 1st. Lower down, only 1 person picked Bridgette Alexander 4th (nice job kingofthepool).

In the women’s 50 fly, 98% picked the winner Kelsi Worrell, but no one got 4th place finisher Alyssa Marsh correct (2 people did have her 3rd). The men’s 50 fly saw Cullen Jones get 2nd (picked by 6 people) and the favorite of 52% of entries, Tom Shields, not compete in the final.

The complete list of how everybody did picking the actual finishers: