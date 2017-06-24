2017 U.S. World Champ Trials Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by TYR

The 2017 U.S. Worlds Trials are approaching fast, and with the release of the psych sheets, it’s time to start making your picks.

Scoring System

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

5th place – 1 point (100/200 frees only)

6th place – 1 point (100/200 frees only)

Picks will close at 8AM Central time on Tuesday, June 27th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 8AM on Tuesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers (though we will make a spreadsheet with everyone’s entries available).

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

The top scorer for each day of the competition will receive:

USA-themed TYR goggles

USA-themed TYR cap

The overall contest winner will receive:

TYR Techsuit

TYR Backpack

TYR Goggles

TYR Cap

Contest Rules