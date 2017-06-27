See Your Pick ‘Em Entries For The 2017 U.S. National Championships

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Now with 2017 U.S. Nationals underway and the chance to enter/edit picks for the Pick ’em contest closed, you can now see yours and everyone else’s selections for the meet.

There were certainly some surprises this morning, including Cassidy Bayer and Tom Shields missing the A-final in the 200 fly and Zach Apple taking the top seed in the men’s 100 free. Only two entrants (0.004%) picked Apple to finish in the top-6 in the 100 free, both putting him 6th. Based on his morning swim, he sure shapes up well to finish higher than that. Also, 10% picked Bayer to win the 200 fly.

Check out the full recap from this morning’s preliminaries here.

You can also download the spreadsheet with your entries here.