Lots of Veteran Men Scratch for Day 1 Indy Finals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Several swimmers who have had experience on many a U.S. national team did not make A-finals tonight. In the men’s 100 free, Matt Grevers, Cullen Jones and Conor Dwyer were all unable to qualify top 8, landing in the B final instead. All three have scratched– the 100 free isn’t any of these swimmers’ main events, as Grevers is focused on backstroke, Jones the 50 free, and Dwyer the 200 free– but none will swim in tonight’s B final. Cal’s Jacob Pebley also scratched, as he would’ve been into the B final if he hadn’t thanks to the scratches from the aforementioned veterans.

FINALS START LISTS

In the 100 free 18 & under C final, pro Michael Andrew will be featured alongside Cal commit Ryan Hoffer, Carmel standout Drew Kibler, and 16-year-old Jack Dolan. Dolan swam a 50.43 this morning, a lifetime best which ties him for 7th all-time performer in the 15-16 age group. Caeleb Dressel holds that NAG record at 49.28.

After missing the A final in the 200 fly, 2016 Olympian Tom Shields scratched himself from the event. His best event, the 100 fly, is yet to come.

Other than that, the A and B finals for the women’s 100 free and 200 fly are completely intact, with no swimmers scratching out.

In the distance events, the University of Michigan’s G Ryan is no longer listed in the women’s 800 free final (fastest heat). That bumps Purdue’s Kaersten Meitz into the top 8, while there were no top 8 scratches for the men’s 1500.