2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

The opening day of the 2017 U.S. World Championship Trials is here, with just two events slated for this morning’s prelims. The 200 fly and 100 free events will be contested, and then the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 heats will go a bit later in the afternoon.

We have seen some notable scratches for the day, including both Seth Stubblefield and Jack Conger in the men’s 100 free. That event is still absolutely loaded, and will be very interesting to watch this morning as the men battle for a spot in the A-final.

With distance events beginning later, prelims are slated to conclude within an hour and a half of the start. Check out this morning (and this afternoon’s) heat sheets here.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

  • American Record: 2:04.14, Mary DeScenza, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:05.96, Mary T. Meagher, 1981
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:09.77

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

  • American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.28

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

  • American Record: 52.70, Simone Manuel, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.90

Men’s 100 Free Prelims

  • American Record: 47.33, David Walters, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 47.58, Jason Lezak, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 48.93

Ex Quaker

Will there be a live stream?

43 minutes 56 seconds ago
James Sutherland

Stream can be found here: https://www.usaswimminglive.com/usa-swimming

32 minutes 20 seconds ago
75M FREE

Why is this available to people not in the USA, but not to those living here?!

28 minutes 12 seconds ago
ct swim fan

The live stream link above sends me to the Mesa stop of the Pro series. This is unacceptable!!!

15 minutes 36 seconds ago
tm71

I am in the us and still can’t watch it

10 minutes 16 seconds ago
MIKE IN DALLAS

Supposed to be @ 8 AM CST, but I can’t find anything @ usaswimming.org

34 minutes 16 seconds ago
75M FREE

Though I am in the USA, says 12 minutes to go until the Webcast is on (USA swimming website), but not available in my country?!

33 minutes 55 seconds ago
Fremdsprachen

Says that for me to 😭

27 minutes 56 seconds ago
Friuti

Must just be how they have it coded to tell you it’s not live yet…

23 minutes 29 seconds ago
75M FREE

If this doesn’t pan out, I’m gonna have to focus 100% on work this morning, and actually interact with people. Ugh, the horror.

22 minutes 59 seconds ago
