2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

The opening day of the 2017 U.S. World Championship Trials is here, with just two events slated for this morning’s prelims. The 200 fly and 100 free events will be contested, and then the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 heats will go a bit later in the afternoon.

We have seen some notable scratches for the day, including both Seth Stubblefield and Jack Conger in the men’s 100 free. That event is still absolutely loaded, and will be very interesting to watch this morning as the men battle for a spot in the A-final.

With distance events beginning later, prelims are slated to conclude within an hour and a half of the start. Check out this morning (and this afternoon’s) heat sheets here.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

American Record: 2:04.14, Mary DeScenza, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.96, Mary T. Meagher, 1981

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:09.77

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.28

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

American Record: 52.70, Simone Manuel , 2016

, 2016 U.S. Open Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.90

Men’s 100 Free Prelims