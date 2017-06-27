2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Tuesday Prelim Heat Sheet
- Day 1 Prelim Scratches
The opening day of the 2017 U.S. World Championship Trials is here, with just two events slated for this morning’s prelims. The 200 fly and 100 free events will be contested, and then the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 heats will go a bit later in the afternoon.
We have seen some notable scratches for the day, including both Seth Stubblefield and Jack Conger in the men’s 100 free. That event is still absolutely loaded, and will be very interesting to watch this morning as the men battle for a spot in the A-final.
With distance events beginning later, prelims are slated to conclude within an hour and a half of the start. Check out this morning (and this afternoon’s) heat sheets here.
Women’s 200 Fly Prelims
- American Record: 2:04.14, Mary DeScenza, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.96, Mary T. Meagher, 1981
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:09.77
Men’s 200 Fly Prelims
- American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.28
Women’s 100 Free Prelims
- American Record: 52.70, Simone Manuel, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.90
Men’s 100 Free Prelims
- American Record: 47.33, David Walters, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 47.58, Jason Lezak, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 48.93
