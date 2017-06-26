Video: We Wore Michael Phelps’ Racing Suit

As championship meet season approaches, we’ve decided our next few videos will highlight various aspects of a championship meet environment. Everything from warm up to racing suits will be covered. Today, our good friend Erik Risolvato got a chance to check out the MP brand XPRESSO racing suit.

For those of you who worry about which racing suit is right, remember that everybody has their own likes and dislikes of a suit. When it comes to this suit, Erik absolutely loved it! It’s thin and stretchy but an overall incredible fit. Gives you a great boost above the water to feel like you are racing downhill with a bit of an advantage. Where Erik sees this suit really shining is the fact that Michael and the creative team at MP had a serious consideration of what a swimmer actually wants in a racing suit, and after only a few uses we can vouch that that mindset has take this suit a long way.

