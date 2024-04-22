Shouts From The Stands: Is The Ban On Kneeskins For 12-and-Under Girls Unfair?

SwimSwam welcomes reader submissions about all topics aquatic, and if it’s well-written and well-thought, we might just post it under our “Shouts from the Stands” series. We don’t necessarily endorse the content of the Shouts from the Stands posts, and the opinions remain those of their authors. If you have thoughts to share, please send them to [email protected].
This “Shouts from the Stands” submission comes from Anastasia Orlic, a high school swimmer from Washington, D.C.
I am a high school swimmer, and in the world of competitive swimming where every second — or really, every hundredth of a second — counts. For many young female swimmers, speed and efficiency in the water often begins at a young age, especially when compared to their male teammates. If you look at times for 12-and-under swimmers, you’ll find that the girls are frequently faster than the boys. However, as they get older and go through puberty, that changes drastically.
In 2020, USA Swimming banned certain technical suits for 12-and-under swimmers. Technical suits, or “kneeskins” as the female version of these suits are called, offer swimmers compression and other hydrodynamic advantages. These enable you to move through the water with reduced drag. Although not all types of technical suits were banned, those made out of certain types of material such as spandex and nylon, enhance performance and are no longer allowed. The main objective for this ban was to lower the cost of participating in the sport since families often felt pressured to “keep up” by buying these expensive suits for their young swimmers. Suits that are allowed for 12-and-under swimmers cost around $100-$200, while the performance-enhancing suits that are not allowed start at about $600. Although this sounds like a noble goal, it appears that USA Swimming did not consider that, for many young swimmers, kneeskins represent more than just a competitive edge, but allow for peak confidence and can make swimmers excited to race at a meet. More importantly, USA Swimming seems to have given little to no consideration to the fact that these new regulations disadvantage 12-and-under girl swimmers much more than their male counterparts because boys and girls progress through this sport differently.
The number of young girls and boys who participate in competitive swimming is relatively equal, but there is a shift in middle school as puberty tends to affect the two groups differently. As boys get bigger and stronger, they almost always swim faster. This sustained progress incentivizes boys to swim through high school and sometimes beyond. Thus, a rule about the type of suit boy swimmers can wear at 12 will have little impact in the long run since boys hit their stride later. For girls, however, the story is often different as puberty does not bring increased muscle mass but instead causes body changes that can make them slower (e.g., wider hips, increased fat mass, breasts, etc.). These physical changes sometimes lead to frustration and discouragement because it is hard to continue dropping time, and this results in many girls quitting.
By banning kneeskins for younger girls, USA Swimming may exacerbate this problem. Girls at this age often need the compression and other advantages provided by tech suits. As their bodies change and they watch the boys begin to speed past them, the physical and psychological advantages provided by kneeskins may be just what girls need to get over the hump and keep swimming. Unfortunately, USA Swimming didn’t seem to consider these differences between girls and boys when adopting the ban. I can’t help but wonder what things would look like if the situation were reversed? If it were the men that had longer swim times because of their bodies. If I dare answer, I would say that the ban on certain tech suits for 12-and-under swimmers may have never happened in the first place. It’s time to rethink this unfair policy and work toward a solution that is more supportive and understanding of the unique challenges faced by female swimmers if we want them to continue in the sport.
Anastasia Orlic lives in Washington, DC and is in 10th grade at the Maret School. She has been a competitive swimmer for 10 years, and swims both for her school and Nation’s Capital Swim Club.
Well-written and well-argued. It’s a balance though, and while the downsides of the policy are neatly encapsulaed here, most people looking at the scales – for kids of that age – would agree that it tips the other way both for cost reasons, and on account of the ‘moral’ case that kids shouldn’t be looking for marginal gains/magic bullets, but focusing – relentlessly at that age – on technical improvement
I appreciate the candor but I agree on this with USA Swimming. Not everyone swims with one of the top clubs in the country. 12& under have no need for the pressure to speed an extravagant amount of money on a competition suit. Plenty of time for the young women as they get older to indulge if they choose, in the meantime let’s keep the sport for 12& simple and affordable.
Isn’t it after age 12 when those differences start to show up? Which… then they can wear the suits?
Like maybe this is trying to make a point that girls need all the chances they can have to swim as fast as possible as early as possible? (Which…eh? Idk that many swimmers that peaked at 12, other than myself.)
Holy Moly. Whenever I start to think SwimSwam is getting “legit” in terms of sports media, they publish something like this.
It’s weird that the only argument you can come up with to refute the opinion is to non-specifically attack SwimSwam.
Why shouldn’t we value sharing the opinions of the people who are actually impacted by the rule: the athletes?
Does the author’s mom work for Speedo? 12 year olds don’t need $600 suits, I don’t even care to address any of the actual arguments of the post.
I get what this girl is trying to say but she needs to channel her focus to things that matter more than this. 12 year olds do not need to be wearing $600 kneeskins, especially when at that age, you drop time like its nothing no matter what. If they were banned for the 13-14 age group, I would understand a little more, because that’s really when girls’ bodies begin to change the most.