Inaugural Iowa Swimming (LSC) Altitude Select Camp a Success

Courtesy: Jackson Leonard

Last week, Iowa Swimming, Inc. (IASI) brought together 21 of the top swimmers in the Iowa LSC for the second iteration of their Senior Select camp. This year’s camp, however, was unique as it was the first ‘out-of-LSC’ camp/training trip for the Iowa swimmers and coaches. Of the 24 attending members, only four had ever been to the U.S. Olympic Training Center before.

Applicants needed a minimum of a Futures time standard to be selected to this year’s camp roster. The LSC camp stayed, trained, and learned at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO for the week. The group spent time in classroom sessions with IASI Select Camp coaches, USA Swimming Team Services members, and more.

With seven in-water sessions, six dryland workouts, and four classroom sessions, the Camp was a glimpse into the life of elite level swimmers who train for extended periods of time at altitude. Workout focus points ranged from general acclimation to lactate threshold to race pace work for specific strokes to relays, underwaters, and stroke specific skills.

Coach Mike Peterson of Ames Cyclone Aquatic Club and Coach Jackson Allmon of Linn-Mar Aquatic Club were on staff all week with Coach Jackson Leonard of the Iowa Flyers Swim Club, who acted as Camp Director.

“This past weekend was an amazing experience to coach and participate in. This camp has been a long time coming for our LSC and will look to elevate the development of our LSC to another level! The athletes that were selected for this camp have done an amazing job of putting their mental and physical abilities to the test over the past 4 days. I truly believe these kids have the ability to make some large strides in the coming years and with their help continue to foster a championship environment within their own clubs over the coming years! The experience has been truly humbling and exciting!”

Coach Mike Peterson

“Swimmers in the state arrived in Colorado Springs as competitors but left as Team Iowa. Many swimmers applied for the camp with the sole purpose of training and improving their results. However, with the help of the tremendous camp staff, athletes learned that results are not only produced with hard work, but rather good character and the appreciation of the process. That was in large thanks to the team-oriented atmosphere and the stress of creating a championship culture.

Iowa swimmers were challenged to think openly, step outside of their comfort zones, and encourage the success of others. People are only as successful as the environment they are placed in. I know for certain that swimmers have fully grasped this invaluable life lesson and will take it back to their home club. Athletes returning to future camps will continue to establish positive environments.”

Coach Jackson Allmon

The athletes also were able to step away from the pool deck to explore local Colorado Springs sights, like the Garden of the Gods, the Manitou Incline, and the United States Air Force Academy.

“Bringing the Iowa LSC together to train at one of the most renowned facilities with a breathtaking surrounding landscape has been an unforgettable experience. A huge thanks to our LSC leaders who helped put this together and to all of the swimmers from different teams who came with invigorating enthusiasm that brought everyone together and allowed this camp to be such a success.”

–Joe Polyak, IFLY swimmer and University of Minnesota commit

“This week was a huge learning experience for everyone involved,” said Camp Director Jackson Leonard. “The LSC and Senior Committee members were able to spend quality time together to focus on the key aspects of growth in our sport and regional areas; the coaches were able to freely share ideas and training nuances to improve our programs; and the athletes engaged with new friends and teammates from other clubs in a meaningful and impactful way- both in the water and out.

“We’ve learned how we can continue to provide high quality experiences for athletes in the Iowa Swimming LSC, how we can inspire, motivate, and hold each other accountable at an LSC and club level, and we’ve identified weaknesses we all share and hope to overcome as student-athletes and people in the swimming world. We’re constantly looking for ways to bring Iowa Swimming to the vanguard of age group and senior swimming.

“This camp was a step in the right direction and certainly ranks as one of my all-time favorite swimming memories.”

Iowa swimmers kick off their regular LCM season competitions later this month. Iowa’s two current Olympic Trial qualifiers, Joe Polyak (IFLY) and Jacob Pins (IFLY), will head to Indianapolis for the 2024 Olympic Trials in June.

Full 2024 IASI Select Camp roster below: