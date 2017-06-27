Yet Another International Swimmer, AUT’s Julia Kukla, Signs with ‘Bama

Alabama head coach Dennis Pursley has added another impactful swimmer to his incoming women’s freshman class. Austria’s Julia Kukla is set to join up with the Crimson Tide this fall.

TOP TIMES

100 LCM free – 56.87

200 LCM free – 2:01.02

400 LCM free – 4:19.65

Kukla is a very good mid-distance freestyler, and she is one of now four strong newcomers from overseas headed to Tuscaloosa. Among those are German Olympian Leonie Kullman, Hungarian record holder Flora Molnar, and Turkish national team member Sezin Eligul.

Kukla’s times in her three best events convert to 49.79 for the 100, 1:46.14 for the 200, and 4:50.92 for the 400/500. With those conversions, Kukla should be an immediate contributor to the Crimson Tide. Her 1:46.1 would’ve made the SEC 200 free A final, while her 100 free conversion would’ve made the C final.

Kukla will probably join Kullman, a 1:58 LCM 200 freestyler, right away on the 4×200 free relay for Alabama. The Crimson Tide finished only 11th at SECs last year in the 4×200 free relay, with no leg breaking 1:47– Kukla and Kullman could, combined, take a solid 3-4 seconds off of what they went at SECs last year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].