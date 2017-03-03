German Olympian Leonie Kullmann To Swim for Alabama in 2017-18

Leonie Kullmann, who swam on Germany’s 800-meter freestyle relay at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, has signed national letter of intent to join the Crimson Tide in the fall. Alabama swimming and diving head coach Dennis Pursley made the announcement this week, saying, “She is a very talented young lady who will help our women’s team get to the next level. We are very excited to welcome her to the Alabama swimming and diving family.”

Kullmann is a native of Dresden, Germany, but is no stranger to Alabama. She swam for the Crimson Tide Aquatics club team from 2009-11 while her father worked at the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa. When she moved back to Germany, Kullmann swam for coach Alexander Römisch at SG Neukölln. In addition to representing Germany at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, she was a member of the German squad at the 2015 European Games, earning a silver medal in the 400m freestyle and a bronze in the 200m freestyle. Kullmann is currently a senior at Schul-Und Leistungssportzentrum (SLZB) in Berlin.

Top times in LCM (converted to SCY):

100m free – 56.48 (49.92)

200m free – 1:58.62 (1:44.86)

400m free – 4:12.16 (4:42.92)

800m free – 8:47.06 (9:55.57)

200m IM – 2:19.94 (2:02.72)

400m IM – 4:54.44 (4:20.87)

Kullmann is the ninth member of 2017-18 freshman class for the Alabama women’s team, which already includes Amy Stevens, Bean Faunce, Kaila Wong, Kathryn Nicholson, Lydia Jackson, Mallory Underwood, Maria Reed, and Sydney Dawson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]