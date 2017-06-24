Turkey National Team-er Sezin Eligul Commits to ‘Bama for 2017-18

The Alabama women will be joined by another international newcomer this fall. Turkey national team member Sezin Eligul has joined the ‘Bama class of 2021, bringing sprint free and fly speed to Tuscaloosa.

TOP TIMES (LCM)

50 free 26.52

100 free 56.98

200 free 2:03.12

50 fly 27.20

100 fly 1:02.08

100 back 1:04.03

Eligul is a strong sprint freestyler and butterflier. In the 50 and 100 free, her best times in LCM convert to 23.17 and 49.89, respectively. Meanwhile, her fly times convert to 23.87 and 54.66, respectively. That 50 fly is eye-catching, and her overall sprint prowess will add depth to the Crimson Tide. She is right on the cusp of SEC C-final speed in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly (with her converted times).

Alabama has attracted Eligul along with two other high-impact international commits for the class of 2021. German freestyler Leonie Kullman and Hungarian do-everything sprinter Flora Molnar are huge gets for head coach Dennis Pursley. Both swam in Rio last summer– Kullman swam on the 4×200 free relay, while Molnar finished 25th in the 50 free.

Eligul joins a large incoming class for the ‘Bama women. In addition to Molnar and Pullman, she’s future teammates with the following commits:

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]