Hungarian Olympian Flóra Molnár Verbally Commits to Alabama

Hungarian sprinter Flóra Molnár has announced via her Instagram account that she will swim for the University of Alabama in the fall.

“Yeesss!!! I’m officially committed to The University of Alabama! Roll Tide Roll 🐘🅰❤🏊💯”

Molnár represented Hungary at the 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships and again at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where she competed in the 50m free and finished 25th in prelims with a time of 25.07.

Following the Hungarian Nationals last month, she was named to that country’s World Championships roster for Budapest in the 50 free, 50 fly, and women’s 4×100 free relay.

Molnár’s best times (converted to SCY) include:

LCM SCM 50 free 24.95 (21.75) 24.58 (22.14) 100 free 55.52 (48.57) 53.96 (48.61) 50 breast 32.12 (28.03) 31.31 (28.20) 100 breast 1:11.58 (1:02.68) 1:12.15 (1:05.00) 50 fly 26.58 (23.31) 26.36 (23.74) 100 fly 1:02.32 (54.88) 59.76 (53.83)

