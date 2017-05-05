Hungarian sprinter Flóra Molnár has announced via her Instagram account that she will swim for the University of Alabama in the fall.
“Yeesss!!! I’m officially committed to The University of Alabama! Roll Tide Roll 🐘🅰❤🏊💯”
Molnár represented Hungary at the 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships and again at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where she competed in the 50m free and finished 25th in prelims with a time of 25.07.
Following the Hungarian Nationals last month, she was named to that country’s World Championships roster for Budapest in the 50 free, 50 fly, and women’s 4×100 free relay.
Molnár’s best times (converted to SCY) include:
|LCM
|SCM
|50 free
|24.95 (21.75)
|24.58 (22.14)
|100 free
|55.52 (48.57)
|53.96 (48.61)
|50 breast
|32.12 (28.03)
|31.31 (28.20)
|100 breast
|1:11.58 (1:02.68)
|1:12.15 (1:05.00)
|50 fly
|26.58 (23.31)
|26.36 (23.74)
|100 fly
|1:02.32 (54.88)
|59.76 (53.83)
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Hungarian Olympian Flóra Molnár Verbally Commits to Alabama"
Looks like the Tide is really recruiting hard. Only a matter of time before they return to the top of the SEC
They have done nothing but move down in the rankings the last two years. They are only keeping their heads above water with internationals. Coaches are close to retirement. Tide will not be competitive as a team next year. Only 2 women’s swimmers will even sniff NC’s. Men will move way down without this years senior class.
She won 50 free, fly, and breast this year in Debrecen (Nationals) and finished third in 100free.
Out of all the colleges why the one with one of the biggest disparities between men and women