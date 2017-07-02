Abbey Weitzeil talks through rough transition of freshman year (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- American Record: Dara Torres, 24.07, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Cate Campbell, 24.13, 2008
- LC National Meet Record: Dara Torres, 24.25, 2016
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.18
- Simone Manuel, STAN, 24.27
- Abbey Weitzeil, CAL, 24.74
- Lia Neal, STAN, 24.77
Simone Manuel executed a great 50 free tonight, winning by nearly half a second in 24.27 to move into #3 in the world. She adds a second individual event to her World Championship schedule after qualifying in the 100 on the first day.
In the tight battle for second, Abbey Weitzeil pulled through and got to the wall to get herself on the World Championship team. After a poor showing in the 100 by her standards, she came in at 24.74 to edge by Lia Neal(24.77), Kelsi Worrell (24.79) and Olivia Smoliga (24.84).
Seven of the eight finalists actually got under 25 seconds, with Mallory Comerford (24.93) and Madison Kennedy(24.95) doing it as well in 6th and 7th. Finishing 8th, Grace Ariola (25.03) becomes the 18 & under National Champion.
Katrina Konopka (25.16) and Anya Goeders (25.28) won the B and C-finals respectively.
Cal women had a rough meet. Abbey’s 24.7 is a full half second behind Simone and significantly off her time from last trials. Sjostrom, Blume, and Ranomi are poised to take the 50 at Worlds with Simone being a potential finalist contending for bronze.
I think we sometimes forget how hard it is to be a top level student athlete
truth
I hope she can at least make semis. I remember in Kazan Ivy Martin only swam the 50 free and ended up getting like 27th. Would hate to see that happen to Abbey