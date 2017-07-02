Martinenghi Helps Italy Break 400 Medley Relay WJR in Netanya

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nicoló Martinenghi has been on fire this year breaking sprint breaststroke records, and he re-broke the WJR and the Italian senior record in the 100 breast tonight in Netanya on the final day of the European Junior Championships.

He wasn’t done after that, though, as he was set to swim the breaststroke leg of Italy’s 4×100 medley relay, the last event of the meet. Battling against a tough Russian squad, Martinenghi spun through the 2nd leg of the relay to split a 58.93, the fastest of the field by over two seconds.

Altogether, Martinenghi and his teammates combined for a 3:35.24, just ahead of Russia’s 3:35.44. That time was good for gold, as well as the World Junior Record, taking 1.20 seconds off of the old record, which happened to belong to Russia.

SPLIT COMPARISON

ITALY (new record)

Thomas Ceccon 54.72

Nicoló Martinenghi 58.93

Federico Burdisso 52.69

Davide Nardini 48.90

RUSSIA (old record)

Roman Larin 55.50

Anton Chupkov 59.84

Daniil Pakhomov 51.74

Vladislav Kozlov 49.36

Nardini is the oldest of the four, having turned 18 this March, while Martinenghi turns 18 in a month. Ceccon turned 16 in January after he set an Italian 15 & under 100 free record, while Burdisso is still 15.

Ceccon and Martinenghi were the real difference makers for Italy, splitting considerably faster than the Russian legs in their respective strokes.