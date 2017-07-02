2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Netanya, Israel
- June 28th – July 2nd
Nicolo Martinenghi has broken his own World Junior Record in the 100 meter breaststroke, swimming a 59.23 on Sunday at the European Junior Championships. The old recognized record was a 59.46 that Martineghi swam at the Italian Championships in April, but he also swam a 59.31 at the Sette Coli trophy 2 weeks ago to break that record.
Comparative Splits:
- Martinenghi (Italian Championships): 27.65/31.81 = 59.46
- Marinenghi (Sette Colli Trophy): 27.54/31.77 = 59.46
- Martinenghi (European Junior Championships: 27.60/31.63 = 59.23
Martinenghi took his lead on the second half – he was only 4-tenths ahead of Evgenii Somov on the opening 50, but Somov couldn’t match Martinenghi’s back-half speed.
Martinenghi is also the World Junior Record holder in the 50 breaststroke with a 26.97 also done in April. He will represent his country in both of those events at the senior World Championships.
2 Comments on "Nicolo Martinenghi Breaks World Junior Record in the 100 Breaststroke"
Sette Colli Trophy splits don’t add up
My bad, splits are correct, the final time should just be a 59.31, not 59.46