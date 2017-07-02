Nicolo Martinenghi Breaks World Junior Record in the 100 Breaststroke

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nicolo Martinenghi has broken his own World Junior Record in the 100 meter breaststroke, swimming a 59.23 on Sunday at the European Junior Championships. The old recognized record was a 59.46 that Martineghi swam at the Italian Championships in April, but he also swam a 59.31 at the Sette Coli trophy 2 weeks ago to break that record.

Comparative Splits:

  • Martinenghi (Italian Championships): 27.65/31.81 = 59.46
  • Marinenghi (Sette Colli Trophy): 27.54/31.77 = 59.46
  • Martinenghi (European Junior Championships: 27.60/31.63 = 59.23

Martinenghi took his lead on the second half – he was only 4-tenths ahead of Evgenii Somov on the opening 50, but Somov couldn’t match Martinenghi’s back-half speed.

Martinenghi is also the World Junior Record holder in the 50 breaststroke with a 26.97 also done in April. He will represent his country in both of those events at the senior World Championships.

 

 

Hook em

Sette Colli Trophy splits don’t add up

Hook em

My bad, splits are correct, the final time should just be a 59.31, not 59.46

