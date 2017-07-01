Final Prospective 2017 U.S. WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters

  7 Jared Anderson | July 01st, 2017 | FINA Junior World Championships, National, News, World University Games

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Note: these rosters are still very much in flux. As swimmers make the World Championship teams in other events, they’ll be bumped from the World University Games Team. If WUGs swimmers make the Junior Worlds team later in the week (or vice versa), they’ll have to enter one or the other, as the dates conflict. There’s no specific word in USA Swimming’s selection procedures as to which meet takes priority, so it’s hard to predict whether the decision will come down to individual swimmers or whether one meet will supplant the other. On top of all that, many swimmers decline invitations to compete at these meets, particularly Junior Worlds swimmers, who may have commitments to school or other activities.

With all that said, consider this a tentative early look at the top qualifiers for the secondary international meets. It’s also certainly possible we overlooked someone with World University Games eligibility, as we don’t have perfect information on who is enrolled in some sort of collegiate academic program (whether in-person or online) and who isn’t. If you think we missed someone, please respectfully let us know in the comment section and we’ll do our best to confirm the information.

There was a little shuffling of the World University Games team tonight. Stanford’s Abrahm Devine was set to swim the 200 back at WUGs, but made Worlds in the 200 IM. That pulled him off the WUGs roster and opened up a spot for Tennessee’s Joey Reilman in the 200 back.

The women have been right up against the roster cap for a few days, with only three swimmers ‘doubling’ up on qualified events. (Ella Eastin made both the 200 IM and 200 fly, Lia Neal the 50 and 100 frees and Miranda Tucker the 100 and 200 breaststrokes). That means four women in the lower qualifying priorities are out – the third-place finishers in the 100 and 200 frees won’t make the team (Katie Drabot and Caroline Baldwin). And the two second-place finishers among all events except the 100 and 200 frees with the lowest world rank won’t make the team. As it happens, that is both of tonight’s 2nd-highest eligible finishers: Emma Barksdale in the 200 IM (world rank: 49th) and Katrina Konopka in the 50 free (world rank: 40th).

Of course, that could change if swimmers decline their positions, particularly those who are also competing in relay events at Worlds. World University Games takes place in late August this year, which typically sets swimmers off to a bit of a slow start for next college season – that’d be the main reason for any swimmer declining a spot at WUGs.

The men were almost in a similar boat. The roster hit its max of 20 last night, but all four of tonight’s qualifiers were doubling up after previously qualifying in other events. Had a new name qualified in the 200 IM or 50 free tonight, the first man left off the team would have been Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held.

YOU CAN FIND FULL SELECTION PROCEDURES FOR EACH MEET HERE.

The full World Championships roster is here.

Key points:

  • Swimmers who make Worlds individually can’t do WUGs. They can still do Junior Worlds.
  • Swimmers who make Worlds as relay-only swimmers can still do WUGs individually.
  • WUGs are for swimmers enrolled in college as of Spring 2017 or Fall 2017
  • Junior Worlds are for girls born in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 and boys born in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.
  • World University Games rosters are smaller: 20 men and 20 women, as opposed to 26 each for Worlds and Junior Worlds. As such, only the top 3 make it in each relay event. The rest of the relay spots (and the non-Olympic events) are filled by swimmers already on the team.

TENTATIVE ROSTERS

By Event:

Women:

WUGs Junior Worlds
1 2 3 1 2 3 4
200 fly Ella Eastin Vanessa Krause Madison Homovich Ashlyn Fiorilli
100 free Lia Neal Veronica Burchill Caroline Baldwin Lucie Nordmann Grace Ariola Julia Cook Amalie Fackenthal
800 free Hannah Moore Cierra Runge Erica Sullivan Chase Travis
200 free Cierra Runge Claire Rasmus Katie Drabot Leah Braswell Diana Dunn Ella Ristic Kelly Pash
200 breast Miranda Tucker Kayla Brumbaum Zoe Bartel Ella Nelson
200 back Asia Seidt Bridgette Alexander Regan Smith Alex Sumner
50 fly Emma Carlton
400 IM Brooke Forde Ally McHugh Christin Rockway Madison Homovich
100 fly Hellen Moffitt Katie McLaughlin Regan Smith Eva Merrell
50 breast Emily Weiss
50 back Grace Ariola
400 free Sierra Schmidt Kaersten Meitz Leah Braswell Miranda Heckman
100 breast Andrea Cottrell Miranda Tucker Zoe Bartel Emily Weiss
100 back Hannah Stevens Ali DeLoof Regan Smith Grace Ariola
1500 free Gabrielle Kopenski
200 IM Ella Eastin Emma Barksdale Alex Walsh Zoe Bartel
50 free Lia Neal Katrina Konopka Grace Ariola Kate Douglass

Men:

WUGs Junior Worlds
1 2 3 1 2 3 4
200 fly Gunnar Bentz Justin Wright Andrew Koustik Nicolas Albiero
100 free Zach Apple Michael Chadwick Ryan Held Daniel Krueger Matthew Willenbring Michael Andrew Drew Kibler
1500 free PJ Ransford Kevin Litherland Andrew Abruzzo Michael Brinegar
200 free Mitch D’Arrigo Maxime Rooney Grant Shoults Trey Freeman Patrick Callan Jack LeVant Cody Bybee
200 breast Andrew Wilson Will Licon Daniel Roy Reece Whitley
200 back Robert Owen Joey Reilman Austin Katz Carson Foster
50 fly Michael Andrew
400 IM Gunnar Bentz Jonathan Roberts Kieran Smith Eric Knowles
100 fly Justin Lynch Zach Harting Nicolas Albiero Drew Kibler
50 breast Michael Andrew
50 back Michael Andrew
400 free Grant Shoults Mitch D’Arrigo Trey Freeman Andrew Abruzzo
100 breast Andrew Wilson Jacob Montague Michael Andrew Reece Whitley
100 back Justin Ress Taylor Dale Austin Katz Nicolas Albiero
200 IM Gunnar Bentz Will Licon Michael Andrew Kieran Smith
800 free Andrew Abruzzo
50 free Zach Apple Michael Chadwick Michael Andrew Will Davis

By Name:

World University Games

Women (20):

Men (20):

Junior World Championships

Women (24):

Men (19):

In This Story

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Final Prospective 2017 U.S. WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
AvidSwimFan

Didn’t Justin Ress make the World’s team individually in the 50 back? Can he still do WUGs?

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
59 minutes 4 seconds ago
Zanna

Yes he can. As it’s a Non Olympic event.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Coach mary

No it isnt. 50’s have been added to the olympics 2020!!!

Vote Up0-7Vote Down Reply
40 minutes 41 seconds ago
Swimswamswum

Ella eastin is going to destroy WUGs just based on the karma heading her way. Hoping to see a 2:07 200 fly and a 2:09 200 IM.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
29 minutes 46 seconds ago
Swimmer

Why did Ella Ristic and Kelly pash make the 200 free for juniors?? It should be Emma Nordic and Dakota Luther because they were in the top 4 in the 200 free.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes 44 seconds ago
Jared Anderson

Swimmer – Nordin and Luther are too old to qualify. As noted in the bullet points above, only girls born in 2000-2003 are eligible, and Nordin and Luther were both born in 1999.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
18 minutes 7 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career sixteen years and running wasn’t enough for this native Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every …

Read More »