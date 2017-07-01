Final Prospective 2017 U.S. WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Note: these rosters are still very much in flux. As swimmers make the World Championship teams in other events, they’ll be bumped from the World University Games Team. If WUGs swimmers make the Junior Worlds team later in the week (or vice versa), they’ll have to enter one or the other, as the dates conflict. There’s no specific word in USA Swimming’s selection procedures as to which meet takes priority, so it’s hard to predict whether the decision will come down to individual swimmers or whether one meet will supplant the other. On top of all that, many swimmers decline invitations to compete at these meets, particularly Junior Worlds swimmers, who may have commitments to school or other activities.

With all that said, consider this a tentative early look at the top qualifiers for the secondary international meets. It’s also certainly possible we overlooked someone with World University Games eligibility, as we don’t have perfect information on who is enrolled in some sort of collegiate academic program (whether in-person or online) and who isn’t. If you think we missed someone, please respectfully let us know in the comment section and we’ll do our best to confirm the information.

There was a little shuffling of the World University Games team tonight. Stanford’s Abrahm Devine was set to swim the 200 back at WUGs, but made Worlds in the 200 IM. That pulled him off the WUGs roster and opened up a spot for Tennessee’s Joey Reilman in the 200 back.

The women have been right up against the roster cap for a few days, with only three swimmers ‘doubling’ up on qualified events. (Ella Eastin made both the 200 IM and 200 fly, Lia Neal the 50 and 100 frees and Miranda Tucker the 100 and 200 breaststrokes). That means four women in the lower qualifying priorities are out – the third-place finishers in the 100 and 200 frees won’t make the team (Katie Drabot and Caroline Baldwin). And the two second-place finishers among all events except the 100 and 200 frees with the lowest world rank won’t make the team. As it happens, that is both of tonight’s 2nd-highest eligible finishers: Emma Barksdale in the 200 IM (world rank: 49th) and Katrina Konopka in the 50 free (world rank: 40th).

Of course, that could change if swimmers decline their positions, particularly those who are also competing in relay events at Worlds. World University Games takes place in late August this year, which typically sets swimmers off to a bit of a slow start for next college season – that’d be the main reason for any swimmer declining a spot at WUGs.

The men were almost in a similar boat. The roster hit its max of 20 last night, but all four of tonight’s qualifiers were doubling up after previously qualifying in other events. Had a new name qualified in the 200 IM or 50 free tonight, the first man left off the team would have been Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held.

Key points:

Swimmers who make Worlds individually can’t do WUGs. They can still do Junior Worlds.

Swimmers who make Worlds as relay-only swimmers can still do WUGs individually.

WUGs are for swimmers enrolled in college as of Spring 2017 or Fall 2017

Junior Worlds are for girls born in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 and boys born in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.

World University Games rosters are smaller: 20 men and 20 women, as opposed to 26 each for Worlds and Junior Worlds. As such, only the top 3 make it in each relay event. The rest of the relay spots (and the non-Olympic events) are filled by swimmers already on the team.

TENTATIVE ROSTERS

