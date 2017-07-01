Final Prospective 2017 U.S. WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
Note: these rosters are still very much in flux. As swimmers make the World Championship teams in other events, they’ll be bumped from the World University Games Team. If WUGs swimmers make the Junior Worlds team later in the week (or vice versa), they’ll have to enter one or the other, as the dates conflict. There’s no specific word in USA Swimming’s selection procedures as to which meet takes priority, so it’s hard to predict whether the decision will come down to individual swimmers or whether one meet will supplant the other. On top of all that, many swimmers decline invitations to compete at these meets, particularly Junior Worlds swimmers, who may have commitments to school or other activities.
With all that said, consider this a tentative early look at the top qualifiers for the secondary international meets. It’s also certainly possible we overlooked someone with World University Games eligibility, as we don’t have perfect information on who is enrolled in some sort of collegiate academic program (whether in-person or online) and who isn’t. If you think we missed someone, please respectfully let us know in the comment section and we’ll do our best to confirm the information.
There was a little shuffling of the World University Games team tonight. Stanford’s Abrahm Devine was set to swim the 200 back at WUGs, but made Worlds in the 200 IM. That pulled him off the WUGs roster and opened up a spot for Tennessee’s Joey Reilman in the 200 back.
The women have been right up against the roster cap for a few days, with only three swimmers ‘doubling’ up on qualified events. (Ella Eastin made both the 200 IM and 200 fly, Lia Neal the 50 and 100 frees and Miranda Tucker the 100 and 200 breaststrokes). That means four women in the lower qualifying priorities are out – the third-place finishers in the 100 and 200 frees won’t make the team (Katie Drabot and Caroline Baldwin). And the two second-place finishers among all events except the 100 and 200 frees with the lowest world rank won’t make the team. As it happens, that is both of tonight’s 2nd-highest eligible finishers: Emma Barksdale in the 200 IM (world rank: 49th) and Katrina Konopka in the 50 free (world rank: 40th).
Of course, that could change if swimmers decline their positions, particularly those who are also competing in relay events at Worlds. World University Games takes place in late August this year, which typically sets swimmers off to a bit of a slow start for next college season – that’d be the main reason for any swimmer declining a spot at WUGs.
The men were almost in a similar boat. The roster hit its max of 20 last night, but all four of tonight’s qualifiers were doubling up after previously qualifying in other events. Had a new name qualified in the 200 IM or 50 free tonight, the first man left off the team would have been Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held.
YOU CAN FIND FULL SELECTION PROCEDURES FOR EACH MEET HERE.
The full World Championships roster is here.
Key points:
- Swimmers who make Worlds individually can’t do WUGs. They can still do Junior Worlds.
- Swimmers who make Worlds as relay-only swimmers can still do WUGs individually.
- WUGs are for swimmers enrolled in college as of Spring 2017 or Fall 2017
- Junior Worlds are for girls born in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 and boys born in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.
- World University Games rosters are smaller: 20 men and 20 women, as opposed to 26 each for Worlds and Junior Worlds. As such, only the top 3 make it in each relay event. The rest of the relay spots (and the non-Olympic events) are filled by swimmers already on the team.
TENTATIVE ROSTERS
By Event:
Women:
Men:
By Name:
World University Games
Women (20):
- Bridgette Alexander – 200 back
- Veronica Burchill – 100 free, 4×100 free relay
- Kayla Brumbaum – 200 breast
- Andee Cottrell – 100 breast, 4×100 medley relay
- Ali DeLoof – 100 back
- Ella Eastin – 200 fly, 200 IM
- Brooke Forde -400 IM
- Vanessa Krause – 200 fly
- Ally McHugh – 400 IM
- Katie McLaughlin – 100 fly
- Kaersten Meitz – 400 free
- Hellen Moffitt – 100 fly, 4×100 medley relay
- Hannah Moore – 800 free
- Lia Neal – 100 free, 50 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay
- Claire Rasmus – 200 free, 4×200 free relay
- Cierra Runge – 800 free, 200 free, 4×200 free relay
- Asia Seidt – 200 back
- Sierra Schmidt – 400 free
- Hannah Stevens – 100 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Miranda Tucker – 200 breast, 100 breast
Men (20):
- Zach Apple – 100 free, 50 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay
- Gunnar Bentz – 200 fly, 400 IM, 200 IM
- Michael Chadwick – 100 free, 50 free, 4×100 free relay
- Taylor Dale – 100 back
- Mitch D’Arrigo – 200 free, 400 free, 4×200 free relay
- Zach Harting – 100 fly
- Ryan Held – 4×100 free relay
- Will Licon – 200 breast, 200 IM
- Kevin Litherland – 1500 free
- Justin Lynch – 100 fly, 4×100 medley relay
- Jacob Montague – 100 breast
- Robert Owen – 200 back
- PJ Ransford – 1500 free
- Joey Reilman – 200 back
- Justin Ress – 100 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Jonathan Roberts – 400 IM
- Maxime Rooney – 200 free, 4×200 free relay
- Grant Shoults – 4×200 free relay, 400 free
- Andrew Wilson – 100 breast, 4×100 medley relay, 200 breast
- Justin Wright – 200 fly
Junior World Championships
Women (24):
- Grace Ariola – 100 free, 100 back, 50 back, 50 free 4×100 free relay
- Zoe Bartel – 200 breast, 100 breast, 200 IM, 4×100 medley relay
- Leah Braswell – 200 free, 400 free, 4×200 free relay
- Emma Carlton – 50 fly
- Julia Cook – 4×100 free relay
- Kate Douglass – 50 free
- Diana Dunn – 200 free, 4×200 free relay
- Amalie Fackenthal – 4×100 free relay
- Ashlyn Fiorilli – 200 fly
- Miranda Heckman – 400 free
- Madison Homovich – 200 fly, 400 IM
- Gabrielle Kopenski – 1500 free
- Eva Merrell – 100 fly
- Ella Nelson – 200 breast
- Lucie Nordmann – 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay
- Kelly Pash – 4×200 free relay
- Ella Ristic – 4×200 free relay
- Christin Rockway – 400 IM
- Regan Smith – 200 back, 100 fly, 100 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Erica Sullivan – 800 free
- Alex Sumner – 200 back
- Chase Travis – 800 free
- Alex Walsh – 200 IM
- Emily Weiss – 50 breast, 100 breast
Men (19):
- Andrew Abruzzo – 1500 free, 400 free, 800 free
- Nicolas Albiero – 200 fly, 100 fly, 100 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Michael Andrew – 50 fly, 50 breast, 50 back, 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free 4×100 medley relay, 4×100 free relay
- Michael Brinegar – 1500 free
- Cody Bybee – 4×200 free relay
- Patrick Callan – 200 free, 4×200 free relay
- Will Davis – 50 free
- Carson Foster – 200 back
- Trey Freeman – 200 free, 400 free, 4×200 free relay
- Austin Katz – 200 back, 100 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Andrew Koustik – 200 fly
- Drew Kibler – 4×100 free relay, 100 fly
- Eric Knowles – 400 IM
- Daniel Krueger – 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay
- Jack LeVant – 4×200 free relay
- Daniel Roy – 200 breast
- Kieran Smith – 200 IM, 400 IM
- Reece Whitley – 200 breast, 100 breast
- Matthew Willenbring – 100 free, 4×100 free relay
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Final Prospective 2017 U.S. WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters"
Didn’t Justin Ress make the World’s team individually in the 50 back? Can he still do WUGs?
Yes he can. As it’s a Non Olympic event.
No it isnt. 50’s have been added to the olympics 2020!!!
Ella eastin is going to destroy WUGs just based on the karma heading her way. Hoping to see a 2:07 200 fly and a 2:09 200 IM.
Why did Ella Ristic and Kelly pash make the 200 free for juniors?? It should be Emma Nordic and Dakota Luther because they were in the top 4 in the 200 free.
Swimmer – Nordin and Luther are too old to qualify. As noted in the bullet points above, only girls born in 2000-2003 are eligible, and Nordin and Luther were both born in 1999.