Pierce Becomes FSU’s First Woman Ever in A Finals at U.S. Summer Nats

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Florida State breaststroker Natalie Pierce had a breakthrough season in 2016-17, and she made program history for the Seminoles yet again the the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials in Indianapolis last week. Pierce, who was seeded 24th in the 50 breast, worked her way up to a 7th place finish in prelims, successfully becoming the first Florida State woman to qualify for a championship final at a long course U.S. Summer Nationals. In the final, she moved up to 4th place overall with a personal best 30.89.

Pierce is not only their first finalist ever among the women’s team, but she’s also their first finalist among both the men and women since 2011, when Mark Weber placed 8th in the 50 free. Their most recent finalists prior to that were Ian Rowe (2009) and Kyle Young (2007) in the 1500 free.

In addition to her success in the 50 breast, Pierce also broke 1:10 for the first time in the 100 breast. She just missed the B final, placing 17th in prelims with a 1:09.53.