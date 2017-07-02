Russia Tops European Juniors Medals Table for 6th-Straight Year

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the conclusion of the 5th and final day of action at the 2017 European Junior Championships, Russia stood with a thoroughly-dominating performance, earning 30 medals in total – 13 women’s 15 men’s, and 2 mixed relay medals. That included 11 golds, 12 silvers, and 7 bronzes.

This marks the 7th-straight year in which Russia has topped the medal table at this meet, with the last time they failed to do so being 2011 – where the Brits led the way.

Their 30 medals is an increase of 8 from last year’s championship, though down from the high water mark of 42 won in 2015.

Hungary made the biggest surge forward from last year, winning 21 medals as compared to only 12 last year. That included the most outlandish performance of the meet – a World Junior Record in the men’s 200 fly from Kristof Milak, who out-swam Phelps’ junior best.

Russia also won the Team Trophy, which is based on 1-8 finals scoring. They had 1286 points, which left them 300 clear of Italy and another 76 ahead of Hungary.

See the full medal table below, and final Team Trophy standings after that.

 MEDAL TABLE
RANK NOC WOMEN MEN MIXED TOTAL
G S B TOTAL G S B TOTAL G S B TOTAL G S B TOTAL RNK BY TOTAL
1  RUSSIA 5 5 3 13 6 5 4 15 2 2 11 12 7 30 1
2  HUNGARY 5 1 6 5 7 2 14 1 1 11 8 2 21 2
3  ITALY 1 2 3 4 2 1 7 1 1 5 3 3 11 3
4  GREAT BRITAIN 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 2 3 7 5
5  NETHERLANDS 2 2 4 2 2 4 7
5  IRELAND 2 1 3 1 1 2 2 4 7
7  POLAND 1 1 2 2 4 6 1 1 2 1 6 9 4
8  DENMARK 2 1 3 2 1 3 11
9  MOLDOVA 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 4 7
10  CZECH REPUBLIC 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 3 11
11  SERBIA 1 1 2 1 1 2 16
12  BELARUS 1 1 1 1 18
12  TURKEY 1 1 1 1 18
14  SPAIN 3 3 3 3 11
15  BELGIUM 2 2 4 2 2 4 7
16  SWEDEN 4 4 1 1 1 4 5 6
17  ROMANIA 1 1 1 1 18
17  AUSTRIA 1 1 1 1 18
19  FRANCE 1 1 2 2 3 3 11
19  SLOVENIA 3 3 3 3 11
21  UKRAINE 2 2 2 2 16
22  ESTONIA 1 1 1 1 18
22  ISRAEL 1 1 1 1 18
22  SWITZERLAND 1 1 1 1 18
22  CROATIA 1 1 1 1 18
TOTAL 20 20 20 60 20 20 20 60 2 2 2 6 42 42 42 126

Team Standings

 TROPHY
RANK NOC MEN WOMEN MIXED POINTS
1  RUSSIA 627 (39) 587 (39) 72 (2) 1286
2  ITALY 507 (36) 411 (32) 68 (2) 986
3  HUNGARY 417 (21) 453 (27) 40 (1) 910
4  GREAT BRITAIN 390 (35) 402 (36) 60 (2) 852
5  POLAND 495 (32) 249 (19) 64 (2) 808
6  SPAIN 266 (19) 392 (29) 32 (1) 690
7  ISRAEL 268 (24) 56 (9) 46 (2) 370
8  SLOVENIA 113 (14) 211 (15) 324
9  NETHERLANDS 77 (5) 223 (15) 300
10  DENMARK 86 (9) 204 (17) 290
11  SWEDEN 135 (12) 148 (9) 283
12  BELGIUM 29 (5) 232 (15) 261
13  AUSTRIA 106 (10) 66 (6) 58 (2) 230
14  SWITZERLAND 181 (14) 24 (1) 205
15  FRANCE 130 (9) 64 (5) 194
16  TURKEY 37 (2) 156 (12) 193
17  CZECH REPUBLIC 61 (6) 123 (10) 184
18  ESTONIA 100 (10) 16 (4) 46 (2) 162
19  IRELAND 20 (1) 109 (10) 32 (1) 161
20  GREECE 102 (10) 50 (7) 152
21  UKRAINE 113 (15) 35 (2) 148
22  CROATIA 64 (6) 27 (3) 22 (1) 113
23  BELARUS 99 (7) 99
24  FINLAND 94 (9) 94
25  MOLDOVA 42 (2) 38 (2) 80
26  ROMANIA 65 (5) 13 (2) 78
27  LITHUANIA 40 (8) 31 (4) 71
28  PORTUGAL 30 (4) 40 (5) 70
29  NORWAY 53 (4) 14 (3) 67
30  SLOVAKIA 52 (6) 3 (1) 55
31  SERBIA 4 (1) 43 (3) 47
32  BULGARIA 9 (2) 17 (2) 26
33  LATVIA 11 (2) 8 (2) 19
34  GEORGIA 6 (1) 4 (1) 10
35  CYPRUS 6 (1) 6

2 Comments on "Russia Tops European Juniors Medals Table for 6th-Straight Year"

Captain Awesome

Russia seems to consistently have a very good bunch of juniors, but a lot of them see, to struggle to make the transition to the senior team outside the top few. Let’s see how many of these swimmers we hear of in a few years.

11 hours 37 minutes ago
FightingIrish

wow wow wow ireland. what a job rudd is doing.

32 minutes 21 seconds ago
