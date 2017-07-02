Russia Tops European Juniors Medals Table for 6th-Straight Year

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the conclusion of the 5th and final day of action at the 2017 European Junior Championships, Russia stood with a thoroughly-dominating performance, earning 30 medals in total – 13 women’s 15 men’s, and 2 mixed relay medals. That included 11 golds, 12 silvers, and 7 bronzes.

This marks the 7th-straight year in which Russia has topped the medal table at this meet, with the last time they failed to do so being 2011 – where the Brits led the way.

Their 30 medals is an increase of 8 from last year’s championship, though down from the high water mark of 42 won in 2015.

Hungary made the biggest surge forward from last year, winning 21 medals as compared to only 12 last year. That included the most outlandish performance of the meet – a World Junior Record in the men’s 200 fly from Kristof Milak, who out-swam Phelps’ junior best.

Russia also won the Team Trophy, which is based on 1-8 finals scoring. They had 1286 points, which left them 300 clear of Italy and another 76 ahead of Hungary.

See the full medal table below, and final Team Trophy standings after that.

MEDAL TABLE RANK NOC WOMEN MEN MIXED TOTAL G S B TOTAL G S B TOTAL G S B TOTAL G S B TOTAL RNK BY TOTAL 1 RUSSIA 5 5 3 13 6 5 4 15 2 2 11 12 7 30 1 2 HUNGARY 5 1 6 5 7 2 14 1 1 11 8 2 21 2 3 ITALY 1 2 3 4 2 1 7 1 1 5 3 3 11 3 4 GREAT BRITAIN 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 2 3 7 5 5 NETHERLANDS 2 2 4 2 2 4 7 5 IRELAND 2 1 3 1 1 2 2 4 7 7 POLAND 1 1 2 2 4 6 1 1 2 1 6 9 4 8 DENMARK 2 1 3 2 1 3 11 9 MOLDOVA 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 4 7 10 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 3 11 11 SERBIA 1 1 2 1 1 2 16 12 BELARUS 1 1 1 1 18 12 TURKEY 1 1 1 1 18 14 SPAIN 3 3 3 3 11 15 BELGIUM 2 2 4 2 2 4 7 16 SWEDEN 4 4 1 1 1 4 5 6 17 ROMANIA 1 1 1 1 18 17 AUSTRIA 1 1 1 1 18 19 FRANCE 1 1 2 2 3 3 11 19 SLOVENIA 3 3 3 3 11 21 UKRAINE 2 2 2 2 16 22 ESTONIA 1 1 1 1 18 22 ISRAEL 1 1 1 1 18 22 SWITZERLAND 1 1 1 1 18 22 CROATIA 1 1 1 1 18 TOTAL 20 20 20 60 20 20 20 60 2 2 2 6 42 42 42 126

Team Standings