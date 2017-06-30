Faster than Phelps: Kristof Milak Breaks True World Junior Record

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Netanya, Israel
- June 28th – July 2nd
While competing at the 2017 European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel, Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak absolutely crushed a new meet record, European Junior Record and World Junior Record all in one monster 200m butterfly final. Leading up to tonight’s swim, Milak, who is 17 years of age as of this meet, had previously posted speedy outings of 1:58.69 in prelims followed by a 1:56.69 mark in semi-finals to give us a hint of what was yet to come.
Tonight, Milak cranked out a wicked-fast time of 1:53.79 to easily win gold by about 5 solid seconds, while also surpassing the meet record mark of 1:55.82 held by Hungarian countryman Bence Biczo since 2010. Milak’s performance also checks-in as the new European Junior Record, having surpassed the target time of 1:54.79 set by the LEN at the establishment of this record category.
His time also surpassed the previous World Junior Record mark of 1:55.37 that’s only been on the books since April. Japan’s Nao Horomura clocked that time at the 2017 Japan Swim, splitting 54.94/1:00.43. Tonight’s splits for Milak consisted of an oppressive opening 100m of 53.24, followed by a solid 1:00.55 closing back-half.
Even among the record book-breaking accolades Milak just collected, perhaps the most impressive attribute his performance rendered was beating the time Michael Phelps produced back when he was just 17 years of age. At the 2002 U.S. Nationals, a 17-year-old Phelps clocked a 200m butterfly time of 1:54.86.
Additionally, at the 2003 World Championships when Phelps was 18 years of age, he owned the event in a time of 1:53.93, what many consider to be the ‘true’ World Junior Record. Milak just took over that important milestone with his eye-popping 1:53.79, becoming the fastest teen by .14.
Milak now ranks as the 2nd fastest man in the world in the event this season, sitting mere hundredths behind Olympic silver medalist Masato Sakai of Japan.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 FLY
SAKAI
1.53.71
|2
|Daiya
SETO
|JPN
|1.54.28
|04/15
|3
|Tamás
Kenderesi
|HUN
|1:54.33
|06/24
|4
|Jack
CONGER
|USA
|1.54.47
|06/27
|5
|Pace
CLARK
|USA
|1.54.58
|06/27
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Faster than Phelps: Kristof Milak Breaks True World Junior Record"
Very impressive, but it is different now. The true test will be to break 1:52 in a few years. That old record is 14 years old.
Has the Hungarian team been announced? If not, It’s looking like theres a chance Cseh may end up the 3rd fastest flyer.
Absolutely crazy swim.
Is there a list of “True Junior World Records” anywhere? Meaning fastest times done by 18u’s ever?
Any chance Swimswam could put such a list together? I know there’s a list of textile world records out there as well.
There was.. but there are some that would cause a “problem” to define, because the JWR would be a Suit WR, but that is not the fault of the Junior right? And some WJR who were never recognized..
I don’t really mind whether it’s suited or not. Just want a list that doesn’t omit the greats like Phelps, Thorpe, etc.
It’s silly to discard their swims.
I think Phelps now only have the 200 IM, 100 fly was Broken by Zhuhao I think, 400 IM by Hagino and now this,
Men 200/400 would still be Thorpe and Men 1500 would be Sun
on Women Side the list is more accurate, the only WJR that is not “real” would be Sjostrom 100 fly from Rome I think and Kristina 200 back..