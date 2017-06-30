Sarah Gibson: “I don’t know if I really believed it” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012

U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38. 2016

LC National Meet Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 58.48

As expected Kelsi Worrell adds a third event to her World Championship schedule with a win in the 100 fly, clocking 57.38 to go slightly faster than her morning swim (57.40).

Worrell’s Louisville teammate Mallory Comerford and Texas A&M’s Sarah Gibson both came storming home in 30.5 after turning 5th and 6th at the turn, and lunged to the wall for the #2 spot. Gibson got there, 57.96 to Comerford’s 57.97, qualifying for her first LC World Championship team. Comerford, who has already qualified for Worlds in the 100 free and the 4×200 relay, really came out of nowhere to get 3rd, as she wasn’t really on the radar coming into this event. Both go sub-58 for the first time.

Amanda Kendall was out first in 26.66, but fell to 4th in 58.32, still a solid swim and just 0.05 off her best. #2 seed from the morning Hellen Moffitt took 5th in 58.40, and Cal’s Katie McLaughlin showed great closing speed (30.9) to take 6th.

Veronica Burchill (59.34) out-touched Regan Smith (59.43) for the B-final win, while Eva Merrell and Ruby Martin tied for the C-final win in 59.92. Smith and Merrell look to be the qualifiers for Junior Worlds in this event.