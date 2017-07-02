Hungary Looking For Final Push On Day 5 Of Euro Juniors

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hungary is set to make a push towards Russia in the final medal count on Day 5 at the 2017 European Junior Championships in Israel. Hungary currently holds 17 medals from this week. Russia has 22.

Hungarian 18 year old, Balazs Hollo, is the top qualifier for finals in the men’s 400 Individual medley qualifying in 4:21.62. The top five qualifiers for the finals session all came from the final heat of preliminary competition. Qualifying second was Greek swimmer Apostolos Papastamos in 4:22.84.

Other Hungarian qualifiers for finals on the 5th day of competition include the Women’s 4×200 freestyle relay, who swam a 8:12.31 this morning the qualify 6th but will certainly be looking to move up. The top seed, Russia, who currently leads the medal count as a team is just 2.01 seconds ahead of the 6th seeded Hungarian squad. Additionally, 17 year old Nandor Nameth, qualified third for the 50 freestyle semi-final after clocking a 22.76. The men’s 50 freestyle and women’s 50 butterfly semi-finals will be swum as the first and second events of finals. The finals will then be swum later on in the session, just before the relays.

Other top qualifiers from the morning are:

Bjoern Seeliger , Sweden, Men’s 50 Freestyle: 22.65

Sara Junevik , Sweden, Women’s 50 Butterfly: 26.59

Italy, Men’s 400 Medley Relay: 3:41.41

The finals session will begin at 5:30 local time in Netanya, Israel and will include medal races in:

Women: 100 Breast, 100 Back, 200 IM, 50 Fly, 800 Free Relay

Men: 100 Breast, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 50 Free, 400 Medley Relay, 400 IM

The finals are in addition to the events swum in prelims this morning.