Texas A&M Men Get 1st A Finalist at Summer Nationals in 19 Years

  2 Lauren Neidigh | July 02nd, 2017 | College, National, News, SEC

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Texas A&M’s Jonathan Tybur had a major breakthrough for the Aggies on day 2 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. Since Jerrod Kappler and Devon Howard qualified for the Pan American Games team in 1998, the A&M men hadn’t had an A finalist at a long course U.S. Summer Nationals. That drought ended last week when Tybur qualified for the championship final of the 200 breast.

In prelims, Tybur destroyed his best time, lowering it from a 2:14.32 to a 2:11.55. He then brought it down even further in the final, clocking in at 2:10.94 to place 6th. In doing so, he set a new Texas A&M School Record. Tybur also took over a half second off his 100 breast time, bringing it down to a 1:00.97 in prelims and placing 13th in finals.

Teammate Brock Bonetti joined him as a scorer at the meet. Bonetti was a scorer in the 200 back, placing 16th after clocking a personal best 2:00.61 in prelims.

Marge

Pretty sure that earns you a plaque at the Dixie Chicken.

48 minutes 23 seconds ago
Braden Keith

I approve of this comment.

14 minutes 31 seconds ago
