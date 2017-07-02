Another Day, Another 23 50 Free for Sarah Sjöström

  Karl Ortegon | July 02nd, 2017

2017 SWEDISH SUMMER NATIONALS

  • June 30th, 2017 – July 4th, 2017
  • Boras, Sweden
  • Results

It’s starting to become normal for Sarah Sjöström to drop 23’s in the 50 LCM free outside of championship meets. This is far from the first time she’s been under 24 in the calendar year, and tonight in Sweden she was 23.85 to win the 50 free national title by over a full second. That time is just off of her lifetime best of 23.83 from the Swedish Open in April, her qualifying meet for Budapest Worlds.

Louise Hansson was 2nd in that race in 25.15. Nobody in the world has come within three tenths of Sjöström this year.

2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE

SarahSWE
SJOSTROM
04/10
23.83
2Pernille
BLUME		DEN24.1306/25
3Simone
MANUEL		USA24.2707/01
4Ranomi
KROMOWIDJOJO		NED24.2906/13
5Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS24.4703/04
View Top 28»

Michelle Coleman grabbed another win, going 1:00.64 in the 100 back to break her own meet record from 2014. 2nd was Ida Lindborg in 1:01.52. For the men’s 50 back, Jesper Björk went 26.03 for the victory.

Other winners

  • Swedish record-holder in this event Johannes Skagius was 28.01 to take the men’s 50 breast.
  • In the women’s 400 IM, Auburn swimmer Jacqueline Hippi was 4:56.43 to take the win.
  • Tobias Klasson went 33.49 in the men’s para 50 back to score 700 points for the win.
  • In the women’s para 50 free, Maja Reichard posted a 30.83, scoring 990 points to win.
  • Agnes Kramer earned the win with 531 points in the women’s para 100 back (1:30.05).

5 Comments on "Another Day, Another 23 50 Free for Sarah Sjöström"

ellie

I thought it was 23.50 when I read the title

1 hour 24 minutes ago
Joe

What a shame the weather was a freezing mess with a headwind for 50m(although not quite as much headwind in the 50 free as some of the other races).

1 hour 22 minutes ago
Joe

I’m thinking it could’ve been a “shocking” type of WR today if the conditions were similar to her 50 butterfly WR.

1 hour 21 minutes ago
SwimJon

4th or 5th 23 this year?

13 minutes 33 seconds ago
Liam

She has done 23.83, 23.85 x2, 23.87, 23.95 and 23,96 this year! That’s insane!

5 minutes 40 seconds ago
