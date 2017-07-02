Another Day, Another 23 50 Free for Sarah Sjöström

2017 SWEDISH SUMMER NATIONALS

June 30th, 2017 – July 4th, 2017

Boras, Sweden

Results

It’s starting to become normal for Sarah Sjöström to drop 23’s in the 50 LCM free outside of championship meets. This is far from the first time she’s been under 24 in the calendar year, and tonight in Sweden she was 23.85 to win the 50 free national title by over a full second. That time is just off of her lifetime best of 23.83 from the Swedish Open in April, her qualifying meet for Budapest Worlds.

Louise Hansson was 2nd in that race in 25.15. Nobody in the world has come within three tenths of Sjöström this year.

Michelle Coleman grabbed another win, going 1:00.64 in the 100 back to break her own meet record from 2014. 2nd was Ida Lindborg in 1:01.52. For the men’s 50 back, Jesper Björk went 26.03 for the victory.

Other winners