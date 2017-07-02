Abrahm DeVine doesn’t even think his coaches saw this coming (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

American Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:00.22

The stacked men’s 200 IM field delivered a great race, with Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine pushing the gas on the backstroke leg to turn first at the 100 in 54.78. Chase Kalisz and Josh Prenot threw down 32-second splits on breaststroke to take over 1st and 2nd, and it all came down to the freestyle.

It looked like it was going to be Kalisz and Prenot, but DeVine charged home in a blazing 27.81 to out-split the entire field, including out-splitting Prenot by over a second, to move into 2nd in the closing metres. Kalisz touched 1st in 1:56.51, lowering his best time and adding a second event for Budapest.

DeVine touched 2nd in 1:56.79, knocking nearly two seconds off his best time for prelims and qualifying for his World Championship team. This has to be especially satisfying for DeVine after being DQed for the ‘Lochte rule’ in the 400 IM prelims, which coming in was considered his best event.

In the world rankings, Kalisz and DeVine now sit 4th and 5th.

Prenot was 3rd in 1:57.14, improving his best time but disappointingly missing the World Championship team after winning an Olympic silver last year. Gunnar Bentz closed strong for 4th in 1:58.31, and Will Licon of Texas was 5th in 1:58.90.

Licon’s college teammate at Texas John Shebat won the B-final in 1:59.70, and the C-final went to Matthew Willenbring (2:02.72).