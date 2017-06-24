Tickets Now Available For The 2018 European Championships

Tickets for the 2018 European Championships went on sale on June 14. The championships, which will be held from August 2nd-12th, 2018, will be held in Glasgow, Scotland. The ticketing page can be found here.

Swimming and diving are joined by a number of other sports at the European Championships including triathlon, rowing, cycling and gymnastics. The swimming competition will take place just outside the city of Glasgow at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre. The Tollcross facility recently played host to the 2014 Commonwealth Games’ Swimming Competition as well as the 2015 IPC Swimming World Championships in 2015. The facility was opened in 1997, but was heavily renovated and reopened in 2013.

The Tollcross International Swimming Centre has been able to hold 5000 spectators for large competitions in the recent past. The most recent renovations also included a second 50 meter pool to serve as a warm-up/warm-down pool for competitions.

At the most recent European Championships in 2016, Great Britain took home the most medals as a nation, boasting 22. Hungary, led by Iron-Lady Katinka Hosszu, took home 19 medals and Italy was third with 17.