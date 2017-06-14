Former FAU Coach, Steve Eckelkamp, Passes Away

Steve Eckelkamp, former FAU Head Swim Coach, passed away in his home in Tennessee last Saturday. Eckelkamp was the coach at Florida Atlantic University from 1989-2014. During that time, both the men’s and women’s programs made the lead from Division II to Division I.

After their move to Division I in the early 90s, the men made an impact on the national scene quickly. At NCAAs in 1996, the FAU men finished 20th nationally under the guidance of Eckelkamp. Most recently, Steve Eckelkamp led the FAU Owls to NCAAs in 2006 where he had swimmers from both the men’s and women’s programs. When the men qualified for Division I NCAAs in 1996, they became the first team from Florida Atlantic to qualify for NCAA post-season competition. Throughout the course of the 1990s Eckelkamp was a member of number of USA National Team staffs including those of the World University Games, Goodwill Games, LEN Cup, World Cup, and Short-Course Championships.

Along with his coaching success, Eckelkamp helped open FAU’s Olympic size pool in 1997.

Steve Eckelkamp is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two sons, Yuri and Yurgun.