Penny Oleksiak Lowers Canadian 50 Fly Record In Barcelona

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA

Just a day after her 17th birthday, Canada’s Penny Oleksiak added to her medal haul at the second of three Mare Nostrum stops with a silver medal and new Canadian Record in the women’s 50 fly.

She started the Barcelona stop off with a bronze medal in the 100 fly on her birthday, and followed up tonight with the 50 fly silver. Her swim of 25.76 lowers Katerine Savard‘s previous record of 25.92, which she did twice last summer in June and July. When Savard first went 25.92 on June 25th, she lowered Oleksiak’s old record of 25.93, set at the Canet-en-Roussillon stop of the tour last year on June 9th.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom won gold in the event, a full second ahead of Oleksiak in 24.76. Oleksiak out-touched Belgian Kimberly Buys (25.86) for the silver, with fellow Canadians Rebecca Smith (26.35) and Savard (26.69) also in the field, placing 5th and 7th overall respectively.

Along with the 50 and 100 fly, Oleksiak also swam the 100 free prelims in Barcelona, clocking 54.82 before scratching the final. She was also entered in the 200 free and 200 fly but opted not to swim.

Oleksiak moves into 3rd in the world in the event, trailing only Sjostrom and Japan’s Rikako Ikee.

The final stop of the tour is set to take place in Canet-en-Rousillon Saturday and Sunday.