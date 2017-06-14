Sjöström again fast in prelims at Mare Nostrum Tour in Barcelona

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA

The 2017 World Championships will start in Budapest in about 5 weeks and the international swim stars bring themselves into the right mood for fast races: Again Sarah Sjöström set a new meet record at the Mare Nostrum Tour in yesterday’s finals in the 50m freestyle with a sub-24 second time: she clocked 23,96 – only 0,13 seconds slower than her personal best time. Russia’s Yuliya Efimova showed a 2017 world-leading time of 2:19.83 in the 200m breaststroke in yesterday’s final – that falls just 0.72 shy of the 2:19.11 world record held by Rikke Pedersen.

Sarah Sjöström was incredibly fast for an early morning swim in the 50m butterfly, she set the swiftest time in prelims in 25,51, only she herself was faster during this competive season. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) touched with the second best time in 26,03 ahead of Penny Oleksiak (CAN) in 25,33.

Two women were sub 54 seconds in the 100m free: Of course Sarah Sjöström in 53,35 and Australia’s Cate Campbell in 53,85 – both are able to swim about one second faster, they are the two fastest women in this season.

The breaststroke ladies demonstrated relaxed two lanes, Jennie Johansson (SWE) finished her race with the quickest result (1:07,35) followed by Russia’s Yulia Efimova in 1:07,41.

20-year old Anton Chupkov (RUS) managed to dip under 2:10 in the 200m breaststroke: he was clocked at 2:09,99.

The eight A-finalists in the men’s 100m butterfly lie in a time span of 0.48 seconds, Hungary’s Laszlo Cseh was the fastest in 53.53.

Katinka Hosszu sets the fastest time in the 200 IM in 2:13,63. Sometimes it is not easy even for a world class IM swimmer like Hannah Miley (GBR) to make it into an A-final: She ranks 9th after prelims in 2:18,12, her season-best performance are 2:11,75.

Also fastest swimmers into the finals are:

50m backstroke women, Emily Seebohm (AUS), 28,42 (100m backstroke on Tuesday in 58,99 – 58,63 is her season best time)

50m breastroke men, Kirill Prigoda (UKR), 27,45 (Chupkov won the 100m yesterday in 59,39)

400m IM men, Tomas Elliott (AUS), 4:28,75

100m backstroke men, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 55,17

50m freestyle men, Bruno Fratus (BRA), 22,36

200m backstroke women, Emily Seebohm (AUS) 2:12,47

200m butterfly women, An Sehyeon (South Corea), 2:10,59

200m freestyle men, Aleksandr Krasnyhk (RUS), 1:48,35

400m freestyle women: Veronika Popova (RUS), 4:11,13