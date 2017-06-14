Phelps To Receive Legend Award At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports tweeted out Wednesday that Michael Phelps would be receiving the Legend Award at the 4th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in July. Nickelodeon has had a Kids’ Choice Awards annually since 1988, but this is the 4th year they’ll have a sports specific show.

Phelps, who is actually on the Kids’ Choice Awards Sports Council, is set to be the first swimmer to win an award. However, he could be joined by a few of his 2016 Olympic teammates, as both Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel have been nominated for awards themselves. Ledecky is up for Favorite Female Athlete, Clutch Player of the Year, and the Need for Speed award, while Manuel was nominated in the Favorite Newcomer category.

The Legend Award honors athletes who are the ultimate role models to kids across the globe, inspiring generations year after year. Last summer in Rio, Phelps finished off his historic Olympic career with five gold medals and one silver. His total tallies of 23 golds and 28 medals are by far and away the most in history.

He joins an elusive group of Legend Award winners, as David Beckham, Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant were the previous winners at the first three shows.

The show, which will be hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, is set to air Sunday, July 16th. You can check out the full list of nominees here.