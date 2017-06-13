Kromowidjojo, Belmonte at Mare Nostrum Tour Barcelona – prelims recap

2017 Mare Nostrum Tour – Barcelona

The Mare Nostrum caravan has moved to the beautiful city of Barcelona in Spain, in Catalonia. Spanish swimmers like Olympic champion Mireia Belmonte are attending this tour stop and Dutch swimmers like Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk will enter the pool for more exciting races and podium places.

2016 Olympic champion in the 100m backstroke, Katinka Hosszu, swam her fastest time in this season in 59,74 in prelims, with this performance she earns the 11th place in the actual world ranking.

Sarah Sjöstrom (SWE) tied Libby Trickett’s (AUS) meet record in the 50m freestyle with a time of 24,21, second fastest into the final is Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) in 24,95.

One of the most thrilling finals in the evening could be the men’s 100m freestyle with the following finalists: Hanser Garcia Hernandez (ESP), James Magnussen (AUS), Cameron McEvoy (AUS), Luca Dotto (ITA), Bruno Fratus (BRA), Filippo Magnini (ITA), Nikita Lobintsev (RUS) and Danila Izotov (RUS).

Always an interesting battle are the women’s 400m IM with Katinka Hosszu (4:36,70), Mireia Belmonte (4:43,11) and Hannah Miley (GBR) 4:44,94 who moved into the final as the three fastest ladies. In the world ranking, the order is at the moment the other way round: Miley ranks first in a time of 4:34,12, second Belmonte in 4:35,01 and Hosszu on five in 4:35,46. It could be a fast race tonight.

Fastest swimmers into the finals are also:

50m backstroke, men: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 25,41

50m breaststroke, women: Jennie Johansson (SWE), 31,46

50m butterfly, men: Andrii Govorov (UKR), 23,48

100m breaststroke, men: Anton Chupkov (RUS) 1:00,45

200m backstroke, men: Bradly Woodward (AUS) 2:00,77

200m breaststroke, women: Taylor McKeown (AUS), 2:26,09

200m butterfly, men: Laszlo Cseh (HUN), 1:59,08

100m butterfly, women: Sarah Sjöström (SWE), 57,42

200m IM, men: Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2:02,81

200m freestyle, women: Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 1:58,26