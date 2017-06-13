GBR Announces Six Competitors for Open Water Worlds

Six swimmers will be representing Great Britain at this summer’s Open Water World Championships in Hungary.
Olympian Jack Burnell will lead British efforts this summer, as he’s set to participate in his third World Championships. Burnell swam the 10K at the 2016 Rio Games, but was disqualified right before the finish for allegedly impeding upon another swimmer’s progress. He looked like he had a shot at the podium, though, and this summer he might make that happen with another strong swim.
Burnell will be joined by Caleb Hughes in the 10K in Hungary. In the 5K, the Brits will have Tobias Robinson alongside Tim Shuttleworth. This past December, Shuttleworth erased the British record in the 1500 SCM free.
For the women, Danielle Huskisson and Alice Dearing are set to compete in the 10K race. Huskisson, meanwhile, will also race the 5K.
The British Worlds team will have a final tune up in Setubal, Portugal on June 24th at the FINA Marathon World Cup, before they head to Hungary for Worlds.
Full Roster
- Jack Burnell — National Centre, Loughborough
- Caleb Hughes — National Centre, Loughborough
- Tobias Robinson — National Centre, Loughborough
- Tim Shuttleworth — National Centre, Loughborough
- Alice Dearing — National Centre, Loughborough
- Danielle Huskisson — University of Stirling
Jack Burnell may be a capable open water swimmer, but as a competitor; he’s a disgrace. He was red-carded again for his swimming in the US Open water nationals and he refused to leave the course. The British coaches subsequently defended him, and then with little fanfare removed him from the 5K right before the race. If the UK chooses to lead with this guy, they have NO internal controls for sportsmanship and I would suggest they not be invited to a US event again.
Touch extreme.