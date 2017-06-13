Video: The Double Tap Freestyle Drill

Our apologies for the week off! With all of the crazy weather that comes through South Florida, sometimes we do wish we were training indoors. Now that the rain has passed, we’ve got a good one for you. The Double Tap Freestyle Drill!

This drill does make a lot of really important technique changes to your freestyle with very little difficulty. You simply swim freestyle normally, but as you finish your stroke, touch your elbow. Then bring your arm back to your side and take that full stroke again focusing on your sweep. It is highly important to hold a strong kick through this drill as it works your core alignment and allows you to focus on that oh so important freestyle catch.

This is one of those drills that you can use to ‘touch up’ your freestyle every once and a while during slow drill sets or just warming up for a freestyle event. Give it a try and let us know how your freestyle feels!

