Jordan Wilimovsky Out Of World Trials, Will Focus On Open Water

Jordan Wilimovsky will not compete at the U.S. World Championship Trials this summer, as reported by Swimming World earlier today.

Wilimovsky was expected to run away from the field in the men’s 1500 this year, especially with the absence of Connor Jaeger and Michael McBroom. His best of 14:45.03, done at the Olympics last summer when he finished 4th, is nearly 20 seconds clear of the next fastest active American. However, after doing both pool and open water in Rio, he has decided to take a step back from the pool for the year.

He told Swimming World:

“I decided to take off pool Nationals,” he said. “It’s the first year of the quad, so it’s a little bit more relaxed. Just decided to focus on open water this summer, hopefully put up a good 10k at Worlds and then next year start focusing on the 1500 and 10k again for Pan Pacs.”

Two years ago in Kazan, when Wilimovsky was solely focusing on open water, he took the gold medal in the men’s 10K. Last summer, shortly after competing in the pool, he took 5th in a very close race.

With Wilimovsky out, we’ve had to adjust our picks in the men’s distance events. Initially we had him 1st in the mile and 3rd in the 800, but with this change True Sweetser is now our pick for the second Worlds spot in the 1500, along with Robert Finke. Check out our updates picks in the 1500 and 800.