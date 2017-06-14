06/14/17 In Briefs: Wilimovsky & Twichell, Welson Sim, Aussie News

Wilimovsky & Twichell Win Flowers Sea Swim…..On Saturday, June 10th, more than 1,000 swimmers took to the ocean to compete in the 25th Annual Flowers One-Mile Sea Swim off Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman Island. American Jordan Wilimovsky finished in a course record time of 16 minutes, 22 seconds, while his teammate Ashley Twichell won the women’s race, also clocking a record time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds. Said Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association (CIASA) President, Michael Lockwood, “This is our biggest swim even ever. This event means a lot to us and CIASA is always happy to support Mr Flowers and all of his efforts and it is great to see that this has grown from 50 swimmers to 1,000 in 25 years. And here’s to bigger and better things to come.” Race registration proceeds will be donated to the local cancer society.

Swimming NSW President Honored with OAM…..Graham Towle of North Rocks, New South Wales Australia, has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to swimming for more than 30 years. He was elected to the Swimming NSW Board in 2009 and now serves as President of Swimming NSW. “I’m quite humbled,” he said. “There are a lot of people who I see every week that are worthy of this honour as well. “Volunteering has been very rewarding.”

Malaysia’s Welson Sim Gets Shout Out From Prime Minister…..While competing at the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco last weekend, Malaysian swimmer Welson Sim earned a gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle, notching a winning time of 3:49.48. Not only did Sim beat out Olympic champion Mack Horton, but he also established a new national record en route to topping the podium. After the race, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak congratulated the national swimmer via social media.

“Congratulations to our swimmer Welson Sim, for winning the gold medal at the Monaco championships, breaking the national record and beating the Olympic champion! The victory is sweet,” read the tweet.

Tahniah perenang kita WelsonSim, raih pingat emas di kejohanan Monaco, pecah rekod kebangsaan & tewaskan juara Olimpik! Manis kemenangan ini — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) June 11, 2017

No Spectator Fees For Swimming Victoria Events…..The Board of Swimming Victoria announced that spectator fees for all Swimming Victoria events, including the 2017 Victorian Age Championships, have been eliminated for the 2017-18 season. SV President Paul Malcolm, says, “We’re committed to help families manage the cost of swimming and encouraging parents and friends to stay involved in the sport. And with it costing up to $72 for two parents to see their child compete at the Victorian Age Championships, we understand that can be a barrier.

“We’re delighted to now be able to waive these entry costs for spectators, due to increased membership and participation, and we hope that will result in a lot more families and friends cheering their swimmers on from the stands.”