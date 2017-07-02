Moldovan Alexei Sancov Breaks World Junior Record in 200 Free

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

A new swimming power is emerging in Eastern Europe in the landlocked nation of Moldova. 18-year old Alexei Sancov has broken the World Junior Record in the 200 meter free, and in the process crushed his own National Senior Record in the same event.

Swimming in the final on Sunday at the European Junior Championships, Sancov swam a 1:47.00 in the long course event. That breaks the official World Junior Record in the event, which currently stands at a 1:47.10 by American Maxime Rooney. Rooney did his swim at the 2015 US National Championships.

The swim, of course, is not the fastest ever done by a junior swimming – rather it’s the fastest time done since the records were established in 2014. The European Junior Championships Meet Record is a 1:46.58 done by Frenchman Yannick Agnel in 2010. Russian Danila Izotov, in 2009, swam a 1:43.90 in the 200 free in 2009 at an age where he would have been eligible for the World Junior Record if they were recognized at the time. That swim by Izotov was the best of his career and is LEN’s benchmark time before they’ll recognize a new European Junior Record in the event.

Sancov’s previous best was a 1:48.54 from last year’s European Junior Championships.

Comparative splits:

Sancov ’17: 25.22 – 27.42 – 27.12 – 27.24 = 1:47.00 (New WJR)

Rooney ’15: 24.83 – 27.14 – 27.49 – 27.64 = 1:47.10 (Old WJR)

Agnel ’10: 25.38 – 27.35 – 27.28 – 26.57 = 1:46.58 (Current Meet Record)

Izotov ’09: 24.78 – 26.34 – 26.46 – 26.32 = 1:43.90 (Faster Junior Time)

This swim is Sancov’s second medal of the meet – he also took silver in the 100 free in 49.01. Moldova had never won a medal, men’s or women’s, at the European Junior Championships prior to this year, but now have 4 – 2 bronze on the women’s side, plus Sancov’s two.