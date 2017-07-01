2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 5 Final World Champs Rosters

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Team USA will take 24 men and 21 women to Budapest next month for the 2017 World Championships.

While we’re still waiting for the official announcement from USA Swimming (we don’t know for sure if anyone may have declined events), this is what the team should look like.

Remember that the 2nd slot for the stroke 50s goes to the winner of that stroke’s 100, but in cases where that’s same person (most of them), our understanding is that the 2nd slot will go the person on the team with the highest world ranking in the stroke 50. The 2nd slot in the women’s 1500 goes to the winner of the 800, while the 2nd slot in the men’s 800 goes to whoever has the highest ranking in the 400 or the 1500.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

Hali Flickinger — 200 fly

Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay, 50 free

Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay

Kelsi Worrell — 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay

Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay, 1500 free

Kathleen Baker — 100 back, 200 back, 50 back

Leah Smith — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 400 IM, 4×200 free relay, 1500 free

Melanie Margalis — 4×200 free relay, 200 IM

Lilly King — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast

Dakota Luther — 200 fly

Bethany Galat — 200 breast

Regan Smith — 200 back

Elizabeth Beisel — 400 IM

Sarah Gibson — 100 fly, 50 fly

Katie Meili — 100 breast, 50 breast

Olivia Smoliga — 100 back, 4×100 free relay

Madisyn Cox — 200 IM

Abbey Weitzeil – 50 free

Hannah Stevens — 50 back

Cierra Runge — 4×200 free relay

MEN’S ROSTER

Jack Conger — 200 fly

Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 50 free

Caeleb Dressel— 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 50 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Townley Haas — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay

True Sweetser — 1500 free

Blake Pieroni — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free relay

Kevin Cordes — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast

Ryan Murphy — 100 back, 200 back

Zane Grothe — 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay

Chase Kalisz — 400 IM, 200 IM

Matt Grevers — 100 back, 50 back

Pace Clark— 200 fly

Robert Finke — 1500 free

Nic Fink — 200 breast

Jacob Pebley — 200 back

Jay Litherland — 400 IM

Tim Phillips — 100 fly, 50 fly

Clark Smith — 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay

Cody Miller — 100 breast, 50 breast

Abrahm Devine — 200 IM

Justin Ress — 50 back

Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay