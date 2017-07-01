2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 5 Final World Champs Rosters

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
Team USA will take 24 men and 21 women to Budapest next month for the 2017 World Championships.
While we’re still waiting for the official announcement from USA Swimming (we don’t know for sure if anyone may have declined events), this is what the team should look like.
Remember that the 2nd slot for the stroke 50s goes to the winner of that stroke’s 100, but in cases where that’s same person (most of them), our understanding is that the 2nd slot will go the person on the team with the highest world ranking in the stroke 50. The 2nd slot in the women’s 1500 goes to the winner of the 800, while the 2nd slot in the men’s 800 goes to whoever has the highest ranking in the 400 or the 1500.
WOMEN’S ROSTER
Hali Flickinger — 200 fly
Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay, 50 free
Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay
Kelsi Worrell — 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay
Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay, 1500 free
Kathleen Baker — 100 back, 200 back, 50 back
Leah Smith — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 400 IM, 4×200 free relay, 1500 free
Melanie Margalis — 4×200 free relay, 200 IM
Lilly King — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
Dakota Luther — 200 fly
Bethany Galat — 200 breast
Regan Smith — 200 back
Elizabeth Beisel — 400 IM
Sarah Gibson — 100 fly, 50 fly
Katie Meili — 100 breast, 50 breast
Olivia Smoliga — 100 back, 4×100 free relay
Madisyn Cox — 200 IM
Abbey Weitzeil – 50 free
Hannah Stevens — 50 back
Cierra Runge — 4×200 free relay
MEN’S ROSTER
Jack Conger — 200 fly
Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 50 free
Caeleb Dressel— 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 50 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Townley Haas — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay
True Sweetser — 1500 free
Blake Pieroni — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free relay
Kevin Cordes — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
Ryan Murphy — 100 back, 200 back
Zane Grothe — 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay
Chase Kalisz — 400 IM, 200 IM
Matt Grevers — 100 back, 50 back
Pace Clark— 200 fly
Robert Finke — 1500 free
Nic Fink — 200 breast
Jacob Pebley — 200 back
Jay Litherland — 400 IM
Tim Phillips — 100 fly, 50 fly
Clark Smith — 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay
Cody Miller — 100 breast, 50 breast
Abrahm Devine — 200 IM
Justin Ress — 50 back
Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay
7 Comments on "2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 5 Final World Champs Rosters"
Coaches?
Caeleb Dressel listed in 6 events. Stellar meet for him.
He may swim 7 at Worlds with the medley relay.
I wish Andrew Wilson and Cullen Jones could have been able to make it in their 50’s. Incredibly solid roster nonetheless and I’m excited to see what team USA can do in Budapest!! 🙂