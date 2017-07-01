Manuel Pops 5th Fastest American 50 Free Ever with 24.2

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

American sprint phenom Simone Manuel continues to impress with her performance on the final night of competition at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. Manuel finished a half a second ahead of the field, winning the race in 24.27 while fellow Olympic sprinter Abbey Weitzeil (24.74) took 2nd.

Tonight, Manuel tied American Record holder Dara Torres for the 5th fastest time ever done by an American. Torres is atop the rankings with her 24.07, while Manuel is #2 on the all-time top American performers and all-time top American performances list with her 24.09 from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Top 10 American Performances of All Time:

1 Dara Torres 24.07
2 Simone Manuel 24.09
3 Amanda Weir 24.23
4 Dara Torres 24.25
5 Simone Manuel 24.27
6 Dara Torres 24.27
7 Abbey Weitzeil 24.28
8 Amanda Weir 24.31
9 Simone Manuel 24.33
10 Abbey Weitzeil 24.34

All-Time Top 10 Fastest American Performers:

1 Dara Torres 24.07
2 Simone Manuel 24.09
3 Amanda Weir 24.23
4 Abbey Weitzeil 24.28
5 Madison Kennedy 24.39
6 Jessica Hardy 24.50
7 Lara Jackson 24.50
8 Kara Lynn Joyce 24.59
9 Ivy Martin 24.62
10 Natalie Coughlin 24.66

