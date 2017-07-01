2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
American sprint phenom Simone Manuel continues to impress with her performance on the final night of competition at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. Manuel finished a half a second ahead of the field, winning the race in 24.27 while fellow Olympic sprinter Abbey Weitzeil (24.74) took 2nd.
Tonight, Manuel tied American Record holder Dara Torres for the 5th fastest time ever done by an American. Torres is atop the rankings with her 24.07, while Manuel is #2 on the all-time top American performers and all-time top American performances list with her 24.09 from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
Top 10 American Performances of All Time:
|1
|Dara Torres
|24.07
|2
|Simone Manuel
|24.09
|3
|Amanda Weir
|24.23
|4
|Dara Torres
|24.25
|5
|Simone Manuel
|24.27
|6
|Dara Torres
|24.27
|7
|Abbey Weitzeil
|24.28
|8
|Amanda Weir
|24.31
|9
|Simone Manuel
|24.33
|10
|Abbey Weitzeil
|24.34
All-Time Top 10 Fastest American Performers:
|1
|Dara Torres
|24.07
|2
|Simone Manuel
|24.09
|3
|Amanda Weir
|24.23
|4
|Abbey Weitzeil
|24.28
|5
|Madison Kennedy
|24.39
|6
|Jessica Hardy
|24.50
|7
|Lara Jackson
|24.50
|8
|Kara Lynn Joyce
|24.59
|9
|Ivy Martin
|24.62
|10
|Natalie Coughlin
|24.66
2 Comments on "Manuel Pops 5th Fastest American 50 Free Ever with 24.2"
Congrats Simone. Go smash the records at Budapest.
24.2 is insanely impressive, but i don’t think Simone will get pass Sjostrom in Budapest. Currently Sjostrom is about .4 of a second ahead of Simone, and to see how big that is in a 50 go watch the kazan 1015 final and see how far Manaudou is ahead of Adrian. Its a huge gap.