2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Final Results

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Congratulations to the overall winner Aznswimmaboi12 with 301 points. The leader after the last 2 days, WoonIsATraitor, dropped back to 4th place after scoring only 49 points on the final day. The final overall top 10:

Entry Total Points
1 Aznswimmaboi12 301
2 ka49s 293
3 jd14 289
4 WoonIsATraitor 288
5 Dcrabbe6 283
6 Animal0416 281
7 mgl10306 279
7 Swimmer AOB 279
9 tpozey 278
10 JSutherland 277
10 dl19999 277

There was a tie for the top score of day 5 between Alexswimswe and Teamwiess, both had 73 points. Congrats to them. Three people were 3 points back of the top pair. Overall winner Aznswimmaboi12 was 1 point out of the daily top 10 with 65 points. Complete total scores and daily scores are available in the standings spreadsheet linked above.

The daily top 10:

Entry Day 5 Points
1 Alexswimswe 73
1 Teamwiess 73
3 Phelps Rules!!! 70
3 GoHawks! 70
3 Washed Acevedo 70
6 jd14 68
7 JSutherland 67
7 gotigers3531 67
9 SwimDawgs 66
9 RetiredSpeedo21 66
9 Captain Ahab 66

How Everyone Did

Katie Ledecky’s scratch in the 1500 free threw a hand grenade into everyone’s picks in that event. Only 1 person (swimmermama) picked Leah Smith to win and 2 (lachlannuke, and eatmybubbles)  picked Ally McHugh 4th. In fact this was the worst picked event in the entire meet. Across all 4 places people picked, there were only 113 correct answers. The best event was the women’s 800 free with 1108 correct answers, and the average event had 530 correct answers (complete list is below).

The women’s 200 IM was pretty close to chalk with the top 5 seeds finishing 1-2-3-5-4, so people did pretty well predicting the outcome. The men’s 200 IM top 5 finishers were also top 5 seeds (1-5-2-4), but nobody picked Abrahm Devine 2nd (though 93% got Chase Kalisz as the winner).

The men’s 800, and women’s 50 were relatively predictable with no huge surprises and slightly above average total numbers of correct picks. The men’s 50 was won by the favorites, but no body picked 4th place Zachary Apple.

How Many People Got Each Finisher

Name % That Got Each Right # That Got Each Right
Kalisz, Chase 93% 413
Manuel, Simone 92% 405
Margalis, Melanie 76% 332
Cox, Madisyn 47% 207
Smith, Clark 47% 206
Dressel, Caeleb 44% 196
Weitzeil, Abbey 44% 195
Eastin, Ella 44% 191
Grothe, Zane 43% 191
Sweetser, True 41% 180
Adrian, Nathan 41% 179
Prenot, Josh 29% 127
Bentz, Gunnar 25% 111
Twichell, Ashley 21% 93
Jones, Cullen 18% 79
Walsh, Alex 14% 63
Abruzzo, Andrew 8% 33
Worrell, Kelsi 6% 26
Neal, Lia 4% 19
Moore, Hannah 4% 17
McHugh, Ally 0% 2
Smith, Leah 0% 1
DeVine, Abrahm 0% 0
Apple, Zachary 0% 0

Number of Correct Picks Across All Places By Event

The 100 and 200 free were picked 1-6 instead of 1-4 in every other event

Event Total Correct
Women’s 800 Free 1108
Men’s 400 IM 1005
Men’s 200 Back 984
Women’s 200 Free 971
Women’s 50 Breast 909
Women’s 400 Free 887
Women’s 100 Breast 826
Women’s 200 IM 793
Women’s 100 Back 750
Men’s 100 Free 722
Men’s 1500 Free 703
Men’s 200 IM 651
Women’s 50 Free 645
Women’s 100 Fly 629
Men’s 800 Free 610
Women’s 50 Fly 567
Men’s 200 Free 535
Women’s 200 Fly 482
Men’s 50 Free 454
Men’s 100 Breast 441
Men’s 200 Fly 402
Men’s 400 Free 352
Men’s 50 Breast 338
Men’s 50 Fly 320
Men’s 50 Back 288
Women’s 100 Free 269
Women’s 50 Back 254
Men’s 200 Breast 250
Women’s 200 Breast 201
Women’s 400 IM 150
Women’s 200 Back 139
Men’s 100 Back 133
Men’s 100 Fly 132
Women’s 1500 Free 113

ka49s

So close! 🙂

marklewis

Hey TYR, how about cap and goggles for the overall top 10 pickers?

That was the first time I played. It made watching the meet more suspenseful and fun.

