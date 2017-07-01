2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Final Results

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Broadcast schedule
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
View the complete current standings and your entries here
Congratulations to the overall winner Aznswimmaboi12 with 301 points. The leader after the last 2 days, WoonIsATraitor, dropped back to 4th place after scoring only 49 points on the final day. The final overall top 10:
|Entry
|Total Points
|1
|Aznswimmaboi12
|301
|2
|ka49s
|293
|3
|jd14
|289
|4
|WoonIsATraitor
|288
|5
|Dcrabbe6
|283
|6
|Animal0416
|281
|7
|mgl10306
|279
|7
|Swimmer AOB
|279
|9
|tpozey
|278
|10
|JSutherland
|277
|10
|dl19999
|277
There was a tie for the top score of day 5 between Alexswimswe and Teamwiess, both had 73 points. Congrats to them. Three people were 3 points back of the top pair. Overall winner Aznswimmaboi12 was 1 point out of the daily top 10 with 65 points. Complete total scores and daily scores are available in the standings spreadsheet linked above.
The daily top 10:
|Entry
|Day 5 Points
|1
|Alexswimswe
|73
|1
|Teamwiess
|73
|3
|Phelps Rules!!!
|70
|3
|GoHawks!
|70
|3
|Washed Acevedo
|70
|6
|jd14
|68
|7
|JSutherland
|67
|7
|gotigers3531
|67
|9
|SwimDawgs
|66
|9
|RetiredSpeedo21
|66
|9
|Captain Ahab
|66
How Everyone Did
Katie Ledecky’s scratch in the 1500 free threw a hand grenade into everyone’s picks in that event. Only 1 person (swimmermama) picked Leah Smith to win and 2 (lachlannuke, and eatmybubbles) picked Ally McHugh 4th. In fact this was the worst picked event in the entire meet. Across all 4 places people picked, there were only 113 correct answers. The best event was the women’s 800 free with 1108 correct answers, and the average event had 530 correct answers (complete list is below).
The women’s 200 IM was pretty close to chalk with the top 5 seeds finishing 1-2-3-5-4, so people did pretty well predicting the outcome. The men’s 200 IM top 5 finishers were also top 5 seeds (1-5-2-4), but nobody picked Abrahm Devine 2nd (though 93% got Chase Kalisz as the winner).
The men’s 800, and women’s 50 were relatively predictable with no huge surprises and slightly above average total numbers of correct picks. The men’s 50 was won by the favorites, but no body picked 4th place Zachary Apple.
How Many People Got Each Finisher
|Name
|% That Got Each Right
|# That Got Each Right
|Kalisz, Chase
|93%
|413
|Manuel, Simone
|92%
|405
|Margalis, Melanie
|76%
|332
|Cox, Madisyn
|47%
|207
|Smith, Clark
|47%
|206
|Dressel, Caeleb
|44%
|196
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|44%
|195
|Eastin, Ella
|44%
|191
|Grothe, Zane
|43%
|191
|Sweetser, True
|41%
|180
|Adrian, Nathan
|41%
|179
|Prenot, Josh
|29%
|127
|Bentz, Gunnar
|25%
|111
|Twichell, Ashley
|21%
|93
|Jones, Cullen
|18%
|79
|Walsh, Alex
|14%
|63
|Abruzzo, Andrew
|8%
|33
|Worrell, Kelsi
|6%
|26
|Neal, Lia
|4%
|19
|Moore, Hannah
|4%
|17
|McHugh, Ally
|0%
|2
|Smith, Leah
|0%
|1
|DeVine, Abrahm
|0%
|0
|Apple, Zachary
|0%
|0
Number of Correct Picks Across All Places By Event
The 100 and 200 free were picked 1-6 instead of 1-4 in every other event
|Event
|Total Correct
|Women’s 800 Free
|1108
|Men’s 400 IM
|1005
|Men’s 200 Back
|984
|Women’s 200 Free
|971
|Women’s 50 Breast
|909
|Women’s 400 Free
|887
|Women’s 100 Breast
|826
|Women’s 200 IM
|793
|Women’s 100 Back
|750
|Men’s 100 Free
|722
|Men’s 1500 Free
|703
|Men’s 200 IM
|651
|Women’s 50 Free
|645
|Women’s 100 Fly
|629
|Men’s 800 Free
|610
|Women’s 50 Fly
|567
|Men’s 200 Free
|535
|Women’s 200 Fly
|482
|Men’s 50 Free
|454
|Men’s 100 Breast
|441
|Men’s 200 Fly
|402
|Men’s 400 Free
|352
|Men’s 50 Breast
|338
|Men’s 50 Fly
|320
|Men’s 50 Back
|288
|Women’s 100 Free
|269
|Women’s 50 Back
|254
|Men’s 200 Breast
|250
|Women’s 200 Breast
|201
|Women’s 400 IM
|150
|Women’s 200 Back
|139
|Men’s 100 Back
|133
|Men’s 100 Fly
|132
|Women’s 1500 Free
|113
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Final Results"
So close! 🙂
Hey TYR, how about cap and goggles for the overall top 10 pickers?
That was the first time I played. It made watching the meet more suspenseful and fun.