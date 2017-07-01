2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Here we go. Tonight’s finals session marks the last of the 2017 U.S. World Trials. We’ve been treated to lots of fast and exciting swimming all week, and there will be a bit more tonight with four events on the schedule.

The 200 IM and 50 free finals will go off, along with the top seeded heats in the men’s 800 and the women’s 1500 free. Through the early heats, Grant Shoults (7:57.84) and Leah Smith (16:01.02) hold the top times. Check out a full recap of today’s distance heats here.

Check out a full preview of tonight’s finals here.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE (TIMED FINAL)

  • American Record: Katie Ledecky, 15:25.48, 2015
  • U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky, 15:34.23, 2014
  • LC National Meet Record: Katie Ledecky, 15:47.15, 2013
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 16:32.04

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

  • American Record: Ariana Kukors, 2:06.15, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:08.66, 2015
  • LC National Meet Record: Julia Smit, 2:09.34, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:13.41

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

  • American Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
  • U.S. Open Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009
  • LC National Meet Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:00.22

MEN’S 800 FREE (TIMED FINAL)

  • American Record: Michael McBroom, 7:43.60, 2013
  • U.S. Open Record: Connor Jaeger, 7:46.78, 2013
  • LC National Meet Record: Connor Jaeger, 7:46.78, 2013
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 7:54.31

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

  • American Record: Dara Torres, 24.07, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Cate Campbell, 24.13, 2008
  • LC National Meet Record: Dara Torres, 24.25, 2016
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.18

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

  • American Record: Nathan Adrian, 21.37, 2015
  • U.S. Open Record: Cesar Cielo, 21.14, 2009
  • LC National Meet Record: Nathan Adrian/Garrett Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 22.47

