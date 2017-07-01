2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Here we go. Tonight’s finals session marks the last of the 2017 U.S. World Trials. We’ve been treated to lots of fast and exciting swimming all week, and there will be a bit more tonight with four events on the schedule.

The 200 IM and 50 free finals will go off, along with the top seeded heats in the men’s 800 and the women’s 1500 free. Through the early heats, Grant Shoults (7:57.84) and Leah Smith (16:01.02) hold the top times. Check out a full recap of today’s distance heats here.

Check out a full preview of tonight’s finals here.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE (TIMED FINAL)

American Record: Katie Ledecky, 15:25.48, 2015

U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky, 15:34.23, 2014

LC National Meet Record: Katie Ledecky, 15:47.15, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 16:32.04

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

American Record: Ariana Kukors, 2:06.15, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu , 2:08.66, 2015

, 2:08.66, 2015 LC National Meet Record: Julia Smit, 2:09.34, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:13.41

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

American Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:00.22

MEN’S 800 FREE (TIMED FINAL)

American Record: Michael McBroom, 7:43.60, 2013

U.S. Open Record: Connor Jaeger, 7:46.78, 2013

LC National Meet Record: Connor Jaeger, 7:46.78, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 7:54.31

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

American Record: Dara Torres, 24.07, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Cate Campbell, 24.13, 2008

LC National Meet Record: Dara Torres, 24.25, 2016

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.18

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS