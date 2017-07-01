2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 5 Distance Heats Live Updates

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

This afternoon, the heats of the women’s 1500 free and men’s 800 will be contested, with all but the fastest heat of each event. Those top heats will be featured in tonight’s finals session in Indianapolis.

Saturday Distance Heat Sheet

Leah Smith is the big name in the early heats. Because she’s seeded with a yards time (albeit an incredibly fast one– 15:28.89 for the 1650 free), she’s not swimming in the final heat with the top 8. She’ll be in lane 7, heat 9. Note that while this is heat 9 overall, it’s the 4th of 5 heats for the women’s 1500, as USA Swimming is having the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 switch off during this afternoon’s distance session.

In total, there are 5 heats of the women’s 1500 and 7 of the men’s 800, with heat 5 for women and heat 7 for men being contested tonight during the finals session. While Smith is the name to watch on the women’s side, and she is favored to actually end up winning the entire thing, Scottsdale Aquatics’ Aaron Apel is the top seed this afternoon for the men (8:04.75) in the less-fast heats.

We’ll update how the top 8 is looking for both events, heat-by-heat.

MEN’S 800 FREE

American Record: Michael McBroom, 7:43.60, 2013

U.S. Open Record: Connor Jaeger, 7:46.78, 2013

LC National Meet Record: Connor Jaeger, 7:46.78, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 7:54.31

TOP 8 SO FAR

Matthew Hirschberger, NCAP 8:08.12 Lleyton Plattel, Pleasanton 8:09.74 Adam Destrampe, IU 8:15.40 Owen Kao, Irvine Novaquatics 8:16.48 Michael Messner, Santa Clara Swim Club 8:17.95 Ian Grum, Dynamo 8:18.45 Noah Brune, Mission Viejo 8:18.71 Lane Stone, NCAP 8:20.51

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE