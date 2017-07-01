Swedish Nats Day 2: Sjöstrom 56.5 100 Fly, Johansson 30.3 50 Breast

2017 SWEDISH SUMMER NATIONALS

June 30th, 2017 – July 4th, 2017

Boras, Sweden

Results

Sarah Sjöström was just 56.53 in the 100 fly tonight in Boras on night two of Swedish Nationals. That time is a target most of the best women in the world would be lucky to hit at a major championship; meanwhile, it’s nothing special for Sjöström. The 8-event Swedish record holder and 100 fly world record holder has already been 55.76 this year, which is the world-leading time by a long shot. Her 56.53 is still fastest than anyone else in the world this year, as Japan’s Rikako Ikee‘s 56.89 from January of 2017 remains at the #2 spot in the world rankings.

Finishing 2nd to Sjöström in the 100 fly was rising USC sophomore Louise Hansson in 58.23.

Meanwhile, veteran breaststroker Jennie Johansson broke her own meet record in the 50 breast. Her time of 30.32 just got under her 2014 champs record of 30.39, and she finished ahead of 2nd place Sophie Hansson (31.53) and 3rd place Jessica Eriksson (31.76). Johansson improves upon her season best 30.41, but is still at the #7 spot in the world rankings.

Michelle Coleman, a great 100-200 freestyler who is also strong in backstroke, was the easy winner in the women’s 200 back tonight. She was 2:11.68 to win by a considerable margin over Miranda Arvidsson (2:16.79).

Adam Paulsson had a huge win in the men’s 400 IM. His time of 4:19.71 was the only time under 4:20, and 2nd place was well back at William Lulek‘s 4:25.94. Incoming Virginia Tech freshman Samuel Törnqvist was third in 4:26.92, and nobody else was under 4:30.

In para swimming, Tobias Klasson followed his night 1 100 free win with a 100 back win, scoring 499 points at 1:14.71. Mikael Fredriksson was 1:05.14 in the men’s 50 fly, scoring 627 points.

Other Night 2 Winners