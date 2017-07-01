Kevin Cordes is kind of superstitious about his food (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Kevin Cordes: “I’m just happy that I get the chance to swim it again and represent the U.S. at the world championships. I think I’ll take everything I learned from this meet, the good and the bad, and work through it the next couple of weeks. Get ready and get excited again.”

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

American Record: Cody Miller , 58.87, 2016

U.S. Open Record: Adam Peaty , 58.86, 2017

LC National Meet Record: Kevin Cordes , 58.94, 2016

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.35

Kevin Cordes did it again, completing the breaststroke sweep with a new American & U.S. Open Record of 58.74. He lowers Cody Miller‘s American Record of 58.87 done when he won bronze in Rio, and also lowers Adam Peaty‘s U.S. Open Record of 58.86 done earlier this year.

Miller touched 2nd in 59.11, earning him a berth on the World Championship team. Cordes is now 2nd in the world, and Miller is 4th. Peaty leads by nearly a second in 57.79.

Nicolas Fink had another strong swim to get 3rd in 59.40, and Andrew Wilson was 4th in 59.65. Michigan’s Jacob Montague moved up a few spots for 5th in 1:00.39, ahead of Will Licon (1:00.67) and Josh Prenot (1:00.79).

The B-final went to Indiana’s Ian Finnerty, and the C-final went to King Aquatics’ Daniel Roy in 1:02.02.