3x Ohio HS Champ David Madej Verbally Commits to Stanford for 2018-19

Brecksville, Ohio-native David Madej has made a verbal commitment to join the Stanford University men’s swimming and diving team beginning in the fall of 2018. He announced his decision via social media on Sunday:

“I’m honored and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academics at Stanford University 🌲”

Madej is a rising senior at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, where he is the double defending champion in the 100 free at the Ohio State Division I Swimming and Diving Championships. At the 2016 Division I meet, he won the 100 free state title with 44.31 as a sophomore. In February 2017, he repeated with a 44.17, and added a 20.56 in the 50 free to finish second. He also contributed a 22.57 backstroke leadoff to the Brecksville medley relay’s third-place finish, and split a 43.68 on their fourth-place 400 free relay. Madej was on the state-champion 200 free relay during his freshman season in 2015.

Madej swims year-round with SwimStrongsville. He competed in the 50/100/200m freestyle events at 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championship Trials. In short course season, he placed fourth in the 100 free, fourth in the 200 free, sixth in the 50 fly, 12th in the 100 fly, 17th in the 50 free, and 17th in the 50 back. A polyvalent talent, Madej is a national qualifier in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.53

100 back – 48.88

50 fly – 21.85

100 fly – 48.39

50 free – 20.41

100 free – 44.17

200 free – 1:37.20

200 IM – 1:51.69

Madej will join already-committed Jack LeVant in the Stanford class of 2022.

