11 Jack LeVant Verbally Commits to Stanford for 2018-19

Six-time Texas 6A state champion Jack LeVant, our #11 on the list of top 20 boys from the class of 2018, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the Stanford University Cardinal beginning with the 2018-19 season.

“Ever since I was a kid, I have dreamed of going to Stanford. And now that dream has become a reality. I am so humbled to have the opportunity to swim at Stanford!”

When I was 9 years old, my coach gave me this cap for breaking a minute in the 100 yard freestyle, and I hung it up on my bedroom wall. And now, 8 years later, I am honored to announce that I have verbally committed to swim and study at Stanford University. #GoCard A post shared by Jack LeVant (@jack_levant) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

LeVant is a rising senior at Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas who also swims for North Texas Nadadores. At the 2017 UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet, LeVant won his second consecutive title in the 100 fly (47.64) and placed second in the 50 free (20.44). He also led off the Southlake Carroll medley relay (22.60) and split a 43.90 on the 400 free relay, both of which won state titles. The previous year he had won both the 100 fly (48.20) and 50 free (20.23) in addition to contributing legs to the second-place 200 free relay and first-place 400 free relay.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, LeVant won a national title in the 200 fly at 2016 Winter Junior Nationals West with 1:45.20. He was also runner-up in the 200 free and an A finalist in the 50 free, 100 free, 500 free, and 100 fly. LeVant ranks #36 all-time for 17-18 boys in the 500 free, #44 in the 200 free, and #58 in the 200 fly. He will join one of the top mid-distance free training groups in the country with Grant Shoults and True Sweetser, both of whom will be juniors when LeVant begins his four years on The Farm.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:45.20

100 fly – 47.68

200 back – 1:45.06

100 back – 48.89

50 back – 22.47

500 free – 4:18.20

200 free – 1:35.42

100 free – 43.98

200 IM – 1:48.39

I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! pic.twitter.com/5JnysftfaT — Jack LeVant (@jacklevant10399) June 16, 2017

