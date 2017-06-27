Who You Got? A 2017 U.S. Nationals Pick ‘Em Breakdown

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

We’re one session in, but the break between prelims and finals is the perfect time to do an early look at some highlights from our 2017 U.S. Nationals Pick ‘Em contest.

First, the “shoe-ins”. Overall, we have nine events with at least 95% of our readers picking the same athlete to win. Unsurprisingly, Katie Ledecky earned the highest percentage of 1st place picks in the entire meet, with every single contestant picking her to win the women’s 800 freestyle. More than 99% of voters also picked Ledecky to win the 400 and 200 freestyles (though, interestingly, just 87.5% picked her to win the 1500, which may have been due to how the psych sheets were formatted).

Event Athlete % of 1st place picks Women’s 800 Free Katie Ledecky 100.0% Women’s 400 Free Katie Ledecky 99.8% Women’s 200 Free Katie Ledecky 99.1% Women’s 100 Fly Kelsi Worrell 99.1% Men’s 400 IM Chase Kalisz 98.0% Women’s 50 Fly Kelsi Worrell 98.0% Men’s 100 Back Ryan Murphy 96.8% Women’s 100 Free Simone Manuel 96.6% Men’s 200 Back Ryan Murphy 95.5%

The event perhaps most under fire after this morning’s session? The women’s 100 freestyle, where, although Simone Manuel is still the favorite tonight, Mallory Comerford is riding a wave of momentum coming off an excellent NCAA’s, as shown by her 53.26 swim this morning to earn herself the top seed.

On the other end of the spectrum, our most divisive events were the following:

Event Athlete % of 1st place picks Men’s 200 Fly Chase Kalisz 42.0% Men’s 50 Breast Kevin Cordes 43.1% Women’s 400 IM Elizabeth Beisel 43.4% Women’s 200 Back Amy Bilquist 43.7% Men’s 50 Free Caeleb Dressel 44.2% Men’s 100 Breast Cody Miller 46.7% Men’s 800 Free Clark Smith 46.7%

Five of these are near-dead heats between two competitors:

Men’s 200 fly: Chase Kalisz (187 first-place picks) and Jack Conger (181)

Men's 50 breast: Kevin Cordes (190 first-place picks) and Cody Miller (177)

Men's 100 breast: Cody Miller (206) and Kevin Cordes (205)

Men's 50 free: Caeleb Dressel (196) and Nathan Adrian (194)

Some other notes after the first session:

Just two readers picked Zach Apple to finish anywhere inside the top six in the men's 100 freestyle, and they picked him to finish… sixth. Even if Apple doesn't hold off Nathan Adrian, Caeleb Dressel, and/or Ryan Held tonight, the Auburn sprinter has drastically surpassed expectations

60% of readers had Cassidy Bayer finishing in the top two in the women's 200 butterfly. Bayer finished outside of the top eight this morning

More than 80% of readers had Tom Shields finishing in the top three in the men's 200 butterfly. Like Bayer, Shields fell outside the top eight.

90% of readers picked Nathan Adrian and Caeleb Dressel to finish 1-2 or vice versa in the men's 100 free

Around 45% of voters picked Conor Dwyer to finish in the top two in the men's 200 freestyle. Though he is more known for his mid-distance chops, Dwyer finished an unexpected 16th in the 100 freestyle this morning

In event order, here the athletes who received the highest percentage of 1st place picks: