Team Of 37 Set To Represent Great Britain At European Juniors

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Great Britain will send 37 youngsters to the 2017 European Junior Championships set to begin on Wednesday in Netanya, Israel.

British Swimming Head of Elite Development Tim Jones believes the event will fuel the athletes as they work towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond.

“We wanted to give opportunities to a large group of juniors to race internationally this year and this 37 strong group of athletes supports that aim,” explained Jones.

“I’m looking for the hidden gems within the programme and this event offers a great opportunity to unearth these. I want athletes to embrace what this important event has to offer and to use it to take their sport to the next level. I want it to inspire while unearthing some diamonds.”

Swimmers earned selection to the meet at the British Championships in April. Sending such a big contingent to the competition follows a strategy which aims to inspire young athletes to commit to a journey of excellence as they grow and develop in the sport.

“This is a great opportunity for this group of athletes. We are at the beginning of an Olympic cycle and there is no reason why this talented group can’t put themselves into contention for the Tokyo games in 2020,” said Jones.

“The British team at the European Juniors in 2014 featured the likes of Duncan Scott, Holly Hibbott, Luke Greenbank and Rosie Rudin. They were in the same position then and successfully transitioned to the seniors. This year they will all compete at the World Championships and there is no reason why this group of athletes can’t push towards the senior team by the end of this cycle.”

FULL ROSTER

MALE (20):

Tom Beeley, University of Aberdeen, Scotland

Kieran Bird, Millfield School, England

Connor Bryan, City of Oxford SC, Wales

Harry Constantine, Hatfield SC, England

Oliver Crosby, Stockport Metro SC, England

Thomas Dean, Maidenhead ASC, England

Harry Devlin, York City Baths Club, England

James Eddy, Wycombe District SC, England

Lewis Fraser, City of Swansea, Wales

Jakob Goodman, Millfield School, England

Jacob Greenow, Taunton Deane SC, England

James McFadzen, Wycombe District SC, England

Scott McLay, Perth City, Scotland

Jahrel Murphy, Ealing SC, England

Nicholas Pyle, Newcastle Swim Team, England

Joshua Reasbeck, Doncaster Dartes SC, England

Ryan Retson, F.I.R.S.T, Scotland

Luke Robins, Millfield School, Scotland

Tony-Joe Trett Oliver, Mount Kelly Swimming, England

Mason Wilby, Loughborough Uni / University of Florida, England

FEMALE (17):

Layla Black, City of Leeds SC, England

Lily Boseley, City of Sheffield, England

Leah Crisp, City of Leeds SC, England

Angharad Evans, West Sufflolk Swimming Club, England

Anna Fleming, City of Glasgow, Scotland

Phoebe Griffiths, Ellesmere College Titans SC, England

Elizabeth Harris, Stockport Metro SC, England

Isabel Jones, Millfield School, Scotland

Jasmine McCrea, Poole SC, England

Laura McNab, Team Bath AS, England

Amelia Monaghan, City of Peterborough SC, England

Jessica Podger, City of Bristol, England

Ciara Schlosshan, City of Leeds SC, England

Ellinor Southward, Ellesmere College Titans SC, England

Isabel Spinley, Deepings SC, England

Rachel Wellings, City of Peterborough SC, England

Alicia Wilson, Guildford City Swimming Club, England

All female swimmers must be between the ages of 14-17, while males are 15-18.

Read the full release by British Swimming here.