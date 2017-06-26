Team Of 37 Set To Represent Great Britain At European Juniors

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Netanya, Israel
- June 28th – July 2nd
- Psych Sheets
- Meet central
- SwimSwam Preview
Great Britain will send 37 youngsters to the 2017 European Junior Championships set to begin on Wednesday in Netanya, Israel.
British Swimming Head of Elite Development Tim Jones believes the event will fuel the athletes as they work towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond.
“We wanted to give opportunities to a large group of juniors to race internationally this year and this 37 strong group of athletes supports that aim,” explained Jones.
“I’m looking for the hidden gems within the programme and this event offers a great opportunity to unearth these. I want athletes to embrace what this important event has to offer and to use it to take their sport to the next level. I want it to inspire while unearthing some diamonds.”
Swimmers earned selection to the meet at the British Championships in April. Sending such a big contingent to the competition follows a strategy which aims to inspire young athletes to commit to a journey of excellence as they grow and develop in the sport.
“This is a great opportunity for this group of athletes. We are at the beginning of an Olympic cycle and there is no reason why this talented group can’t put themselves into contention for the Tokyo games in 2020,” said Jones.
“The British team at the European Juniors in 2014 featured the likes of Duncan Scott, Holly Hibbott, Luke Greenbank and Rosie Rudin. They were in the same position then and successfully transitioned to the seniors. This year they will all compete at the World Championships and there is no reason why this group of athletes can’t push towards the senior team by the end of this cycle.”
FULL ROSTER
MALE (20):
- Tom Beeley, University of Aberdeen, Scotland
- Kieran Bird, Millfield School, England
- Connor Bryan, City of Oxford SC, Wales
- Harry Constantine, Hatfield SC, England
- Oliver Crosby, Stockport Metro SC, England
- Thomas Dean, Maidenhead ASC, England
- Harry Devlin, York City Baths Club, England
- James Eddy, Wycombe District SC, England
- Lewis Fraser, City of Swansea, Wales
- Jakob Goodman, Millfield School, England
- Jacob Greenow, Taunton Deane SC, England
- James McFadzen, Wycombe District SC, England
- Scott McLay, Perth City, Scotland
- Jahrel Murphy, Ealing SC, England
- Nicholas Pyle, Newcastle Swim Team, England
- Joshua Reasbeck, Doncaster Dartes SC, England
- Ryan Retson, F.I.R.S.T, Scotland
- Luke Robins, Millfield School, Scotland
- Tony-Joe Trett Oliver, Mount Kelly Swimming, England
- Mason Wilby, Loughborough Uni / University of Florida, England
FEMALE (17):
- Layla Black, City of Leeds SC, England
- Lily Boseley, City of Sheffield, England
- Leah Crisp, City of Leeds SC, England
- Angharad Evans, West Sufflolk Swimming Club, England
- Anna Fleming, City of Glasgow, Scotland
- Phoebe Griffiths, Ellesmere College Titans SC, England
- Elizabeth Harris, Stockport Metro SC, England
- Isabel Jones, Millfield School, Scotland
- Jasmine McCrea, Poole SC, England
- Laura McNab, Team Bath AS, England
- Amelia Monaghan, City of Peterborough SC, England
- Jessica Podger, City of Bristol, England
- Ciara Schlosshan, City of Leeds SC, England
- Ellinor Southward, Ellesmere College Titans SC, England
- Isabel Spinley, Deepings SC, England
- Rachel Wellings, City of Peterborough SC, England
- Alicia Wilson, Guildford City Swimming Club, England
All female swimmers must be between the ages of 14-17, while males are 15-18.
Read the full release by British Swimming here.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!