Psych Sheets Drop For 2017 U.S. Summer Nationals

  Jared Anderson | June 23rd, 2017

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

The suspense is over! USA Swimming has released the official psych sheets for the 2017 U.S. National Championships, which will serve as the nation’s selection meet for both the 2017 World Championships, 2017 Junior World Championships and 2017 World University Games.

The meet begins next Tuesday, June 17, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The meet will feature the entire individual event lineup for the World Championships, including 50s of fly, back and breast along with the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free.

We’ll be breaking down the key entries more as the day goes on, but for now, you can find the full psych sheets below:

2017 U.S. Nationals Psych Sheet

Bear in mind that often for these types of meets, athletes will over-enter, meaning they’ll enter into more events than they plan to swim. There will almost certainly be some scratching going on at the meet, but the psych sheets do tell us what events each athlete at least wants the option of competing in.

A few more major links for the meet:

ellie

What happened to Kevin Cordes?

52 minutes 27 seconds ago
bobo gigi

Cool to see my “idol” 🙂 Destin Lasco entered in a few events. But I see no trace of him for a very long time. According to the USA swimming database his last meet was in early April. Hopefully he will qualify for world juniors.

46 minutes 9 seconds ago
Zanna

Thought Feigen was done swimming.

45 minutes 55 seconds ago
Coacherik

Riding out the suspension, wasn’t he?

9 minutes 48 seconds ago
