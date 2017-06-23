Psych Sheets Drop For 2017 U.S. Summer Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
The suspense is over! USA Swimming has released the official psych sheets for the 2017 U.S. National Championships, which will serve as the nation’s selection meet for both the 2017 World Championships, 2017 Junior World Championships and 2017 World University Games.
The meet begins next Tuesday, June 17, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The meet will feature the entire individual event lineup for the World Championships, including 50s of fly, back and breast along with the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free.
We’ll be breaking down the key entries more as the day goes on, but for now, you can find the full psych sheets below:
Bear in mind that often for these types of meets, athletes will over-enter, meaning they’ll enter into more events than they plan to swim. There will almost certainly be some scratching going on at the meet, but the psych sheets do tell us what events each athlete at least wants the option of competing in.
