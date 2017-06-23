Kevin Cordes Will Swim Nationals Despite Psych Sheet Absence

  5 Jared Anderson | June 23rd, 2017 | National, News

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Kevin Cordes fans got a shock this morning when the U.S. Olympian was notably absent on the U.S. Nationals psych sheets that dropped today. But USA Swimming has confirmed that Cordes will indeed be swimming at Nationals.

The 23-year-old Cordes was an Olympic finalist last summer, taking 4th place in the 100 breaststroke and 8th in the 200 breaststroke. He’s one of the top candidates to make the U.S. World Championships team this summer in the 50, 100 and 200 breaststrokes, and he still holds the American record in the 50 breast.

This morning’s release of the psych sheets for the National Championships provided a handful of notable names absent. We’ve been doing our best to track down which are real absences and which are accidental omissions on the start lists. We’ve been able to confirm that All-American Andrew Seliskar will not be competing at the meet, but we received word this afternoon that Cordes was not in the same boat.

USA Swimming told SwimSwam that Cordes will be competing at the meet and will be added to the psych sheets in the near future. Specific events aren’t clear yet, but it’s almost certain Cordes will enter the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, with a good chance he enters the 50 breast as well.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Kevin Cordes Will Swim Nationals Despite Psych Sheet Absence"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
ct swim fan

I am trying to figure out how there are “accidental omissions” from the psych sheets. Don’t all of the entries go in online?

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
25 minutes 49 seconds ago
Coach Eve

Take a deep breath people…it happens.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 27 seconds ago
ct swim fan

How? It’s not like someone from USA swimming sits at a computer and enters each kid. Not sure, but isn’t there a follow up email from USA swimming to the head coach of each team with your teams entries listed. Sounds like a screw up by his coach.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 38 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Great news !!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes 38 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career sixteen years and running wasn’t enough for this native Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every …

Read More »